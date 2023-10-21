'Kudos To PMC': Kalyani Nagar Residents Appreciate Swift Action Against Garbage Burning |

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) responded swiftly to a recent incident of garbage burning at the Connoisseurs Club in Kalyani Nagar. Prompted by concerned residents' complaints, PMC officials took immediate action, earning praise from the local community who had previously raised concerns about such activities.

Monica S, a Kalyani Nagar resident, expressed her gratitude for PMC's quick response, stating, "I filed a complaint with PMC officials and want to thank PMC officer Pradipkumar Raut for their rapid action against the burning of garbage at the Connoisseurs Club. Such practices are detrimental to the environment and pose risks to public health."

Pradipkumar Raut, Health Inspector at PMC, provided information about the incident, stating, "Dry leaves and similar waste materials were burned at the Connoisseurs Club for two days, on October 17 and October 18. Upon receiving a complaint, we launched an investigation to identify those responsible, but the culprits could not be found. On October 19, we received information about the location of the garbage burning and took immediate action. We issued warnings against any future waste burning and advised them to hand over their garbage to PMC daily or contact us for proper waste disposal when necessary."

Residents Speak

I'm relieved to see the PMC taking quick action on this matter. Garbage burning not only pollutes our air but also affects our daily lives. This sends a strong message against such activities - Rajesh, a resident

It's heartening to know that the PMC listens to our concerns and takes action. The environment needs protection, and we must all play our part - Neha, a resident

This incident had been troubling us for a while. Kudos to PMC for addressing it promptly. We hope it serves as a deterrent against such acts - Anil Kumar, a resident

We've been worried about the health implications of this garbage burning. Thanks to the PMC for ensuring our safety and well-being - Suman, a resident

