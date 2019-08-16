Krishna, Panchganga rivers below danger mark; flood toll at 51

Pune: The Krishna and Panchganga rivers, which breached their banks and wreaked havoc in Kolhapur and Sangli districts in western Maharashtra in the last two weeks, were flowing below danger mark on Thursday, an official said.

Pune divisional commissioner Deepak Mhaisekar said the death toll had reached 51 in Pune region with the recovery of more bodies, and four persons were still missing.

The Pune region comprises districts of Pune, Satara, Sangli, Solapur and Kolhapur. It saw torrential rains in the first week of August. “Level of the Krishna river had already gone down below the danger mark at 45 feet at Irwin Bridge in Sangli city. The water level further dropped to 32.11 feet today noon,” Mhaisekar said.

In Kolhapur, the Panchganga was flowing at 38.01 feet at Rajaram Weir, below the danger mark of 43 ft. In Sangli, 226 of 329 ATMs have been made operational. In Kolhapur, 320 of 647 ATMs are operational. The floods damaged ATMs, transformers, toppled or bent power poles besides destroying crops and thousands of houses.