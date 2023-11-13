Koyta Gang Resurfaces: Young Man Stabbed With Machete On Tilak Road |

In what can be tagged as a resurgence of the infamous Koyta Gang in Pune, a young man shopping for clothes was attacked with a machetes, official said on Monday.

Vishram Baug police have filed a case against three individuals in connection with the incident. Despite the ban on machetes sales in the city and police seizing machetes from selling places in the city centre, this incident highlights the resurgence of the Koyta gang during Diwali.

The victim, identified as Akshay Malappa Shinge (25 years old, resident of Mahatma Phule Vasahat, Lakshminagar, Parvati), filed a complaint. Akshay, along with his friends Karan Dhiwar and Mujjameer Sheikh, had come for Diwali shopping at a clothing store on Tilak Road when three individuals from the footpath attacked Shinge with a knife. Assistant Police Inspector Nanekar is handling the investigation.

