Koyta Gang Resurfaces: Intimidation And Violence Erupt In Khadki And Mundhwa

Intimidation and violence have resumed in the city as gangs incite fear through petty disputes by brandishing koytas (billhooks). A recent case in Khadki and Chandannagar saw a gang unleash violence over a minor disagreement, targeting and assaulting youths in the area with koytas.

Akshay Dilip Gaikwad, a 26-year-old resident of Gawliwada, Khadki Bazar, filed a complaint with the Khadki Police Station. The case names Manda alias Shubham Kawale, Samuel Patole, and their accomplices. Akshay and his friends, including Nilesh Shigwan, Kishan Thakur, Pappu Tayde, Sachin Khanzode, and Sonu Doke, had a confrontation with the accused in Padal Vasti on Aundh Road. The argument escalated, leading to the accused stabbing Nilesh and Akshay. The gang further terrorised the area by throwing stones and knives.

In a separate incident in Keshavnagar, Mundhwa, Kunal Sanjay Salunke filed a complaint after being attacked with a koyta. Anup Dhage, the accused, assaulted Kunal during a fight in Keshavnagar. Anup also threatened those who intervened in the quarrel.

Police Sub-Inspector Kamble is investigating the Khadki incident, while Police Sub-Inspector Gade is handling the case in Mundhwa.

