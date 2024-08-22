Kondhwa Residents Face Eight-Month Traffic Woes Due to Delayed Road Construction; PMC Promises Swift Completion |

The ongoing construction on Ganga Dham-Shatrunjay Road in Kondhwa, particularly near Kakde Wasti, has left residents and commuters grappling with severe traffic jams for the past eight months. Despite numerous complaints lodged with the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), no concrete action has been taken to expedite the project, leading to widespread frustration.

Prajakta Bhide, Principal, PGKM School Kondhwa speaking to the Free Press Journal said, "The road adjacent to PGKM school is under construction for last one years. Why the road is not being completed yet is the major concern?"

"In our school around 1400 students are studying, it horrible situation for them. Due to delay in road construction school vans also get stuck regularly in traffic jam causing inconvenience and delay in their classes. Moreover people have started dumping the garbage at the boundary wall of the school, causing health issues to the students. Few days ago two fatal was occured. Civic authority should take some instant action to resolve the issue," she added.

Residents speak up

Atul jain, a member of Kondhwa Development Forum speaking to Free Press Journal said, "Gangadham to Shatrunjay road, people are forced to drive, putting their life at risk as they have no substitute way. Heavy vehicles are banned on the route still no traffic personnel are available to stop them. The road stretches from Pasalkar Chowk to Sri G Loans, for the last few months. Because of this all the traffic has been diverted towards PGKM School, Hanuman chowk. We are struggling with consistent traffic jams and bad roads and are forced to spend our valuable 20 minutes just for one kilometer stretch," he added.

On this particular route several offices, schools and residential societies are located . It has become a menace for all of them for the last few months. Authorities should pay attention to the problem faced by the citizens, as this is a very old issue.

Here's what PMC says

Meanwhile, Anirudhha Pawaskar, Chief Engineer, Road Department, PMC speaking to Free Press Journal said, "It is a bituminous road. We have done the Granular sub-base (GSB) layer, till the time of it is not dry we cannot lay the next layer. Two more layers are required but we cannot do it right now due to rain. However we try to complete it in the next two-three days it does not rain."