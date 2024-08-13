Kolkata Doctor Rape-Murder: Resident Docs Of YCM Hospital In Pimpri-Chinchwad Stage Protest (VIDEO) | Video Screengrab

Resident doctors at Yashwantrao Chavan Memorial Hospital (YCMH) staged a protest on Tuesday against the alleged rape and murder of a second-year PG student from RG Kar Medical College in Kolkata.

"A resident doctor at Kolkata's state-run hospital was raped and murdered. This is a shameful and gruesome incident. We are seeking justice for the victim's family with this protest," one of the protestors said.

VIDEO | Resident doctors hold a protest at Pune’s Yashwant Rao Chavan Memorial Hospital (YCM Hospital) over rape-murder of a trainee doctor at RG Kar Medical College, Kolkata.



Meanwhile, the Calcutta High Court has ordered the transfer of the investigation to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

The court directed the Kolkata Police to hand over the case diary to the central agency by this evening and all other documents by 10am tomorrow.

The body of the postgraduate trainee was found on Friday morning, and a civic volunteer was arrested in connection with the case on Saturday.

Condemning the incident, Nationalist Congress Party (Sharad Pawar faction) MP Supriya Sule expressed confidence that West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will act quickly to ensure justice for the victim's family.

"A lot of such incidents happen across the country, and we condemn all of them. We believe that Mamata Banerjee will take swift action, and the family must get justice through a fast-track court. We couldn't save our daughter from this incident, but such incidents must not happen again," said Supriya Sule.