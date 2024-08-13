 Kolkata Doctor Rape-Murder: Resident Docs Of YCM Hospital In Pimpri-Chinchwad Stage Protest (VIDEO)
e-Paper Get App
HomePuneKolkata Doctor Rape-Murder: Resident Docs Of YCM Hospital In Pimpri-Chinchwad Stage Protest (VIDEO)

Kolkata Doctor Rape-Murder: Resident Docs Of YCM Hospital In Pimpri-Chinchwad Stage Protest (VIDEO)

The body of the postgraduate trainee was found on Friday morning, and a civic volunteer was arrested in connection with the case on Saturday

Aakash SinghUpdated: Tuesday, August 13, 2024, 04:27 PM IST
article-image
Kolkata Doctor Rape-Murder: Resident Docs Of YCM Hospital In Pimpri-Chinchwad Stage Protest (VIDEO) | Video Screengrab

Resident doctors at Yashwantrao Chavan Memorial Hospital (YCMH) staged a protest on Tuesday against the alleged rape and murder of a second-year PG student from RG Kar Medical College in Kolkata.

"A resident doctor at Kolkata's state-run hospital was raped and murdered. This is a shameful and gruesome incident. We are seeking justice for the victim's family with this protest," one of the protestors said.

FPJ Shorts
Is Your Desk Job A Threat To Your Heart Health? 5 Ways To Stay Active During Your Everyday Shift
Is Your Desk Job A Threat To Your Heart Health? 5 Ways To Stay Active During Your Everyday Shift
Jharkhand HC Releases Admit Cards for Typing Skill Test 2024; Direct Link Inside!
Jharkhand HC Releases Admit Cards for Typing Skill Test 2024; Direct Link Inside!
Waiter Squeezes Lemon With Fork & Spoon In Viral Video, Netizens Share Mixed Reactions
Waiter Squeezes Lemon With Fork & Spoon In Viral Video, Netizens Share Mixed Reactions
Rajasthan: 4 Policemen Sent To Lines After Stripping, Beating Army Man In Jaipur's Shiprapath Police Station; Welfare Minister Reprimands Officials (VIDEO)
Rajasthan: 4 Policemen Sent To Lines After Stripping, Beating Army Man In Jaipur's Shiprapath Police Station; Welfare Minister Reprimands Officials (VIDEO)

Watch Video:

Meanwhile, the Calcutta High Court has ordered the transfer of the investigation to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

Read Also
Pune Gets New Traffic Police Chief Amol Zende; Crime Branch Gets New DCP Nikhil Pingle
article-image

The court directed the Kolkata Police to hand over the case diary to the central agency by this evening and all other documents by 10am tomorrow.

The body of the postgraduate trainee was found on Friday morning, and a civic volunteer was arrested in connection with the case on Saturday.

Condemning the incident, Nationalist Congress Party (Sharad Pawar faction) MP Supriya Sule expressed confidence that West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will act quickly to ensure justice for the victim's family.

Read Also
Pune: Dhiraj Singh Takes Charge As FTII Director; Here's All You Need To Know About Him
article-image

"A lot of such incidents happen across the country, and we condemn all of them. We believe that Mamata Banerjee will take swift action, and the family must get justice through a fast-track court. We couldn't save our daughter from this incident, but such incidents must not happen again," said Supriya Sule.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Apsara Ice Creams Launches Muskaan Initiative on 53rd Anniversary to Spread Joy Across 25 Cities on...

Apsara Ice Creams Launches Muskaan Initiative on 53rd Anniversary to Spread Joy Across 25 Cities on...

VIDEO l Another Hit-And-Run In Jalgaon: Speeding Car Throws Woman in Air, Hits Bike, Overturns Later

VIDEO l Another Hit-And-Run In Jalgaon: Speeding Car Throws Woman in Air, Hits Bike, Overturns Later

Spittle-Stained Walls, Bloodied Bedsheets, And More: Aundh District Hospital's Male Ward Is A...

Spittle-Stained Walls, Bloodied Bedsheets, And More: Aundh District Hospital's Male Ward Is A...

Kolkata Doctor Rape-Murder: Resident Docs Of YCM Hospital In Pimpri-Chinchwad Stage Protest (VIDEO)

Kolkata Doctor Rape-Murder: Resident Docs Of YCM Hospital In Pimpri-Chinchwad Stage Protest (VIDEO)

Pune: AAP's Band Baja Protest Highlights Pothole Problem; Leaders Slam Municipal Inaction,...

Pune: AAP's Band Baja Protest Highlights Pothole Problem; Leaders Slam Municipal Inaction,...