Kolhapur: Zila Parishad CEO Santosh Patil Lauds Gokul; Commends Its Role in Advancing Milk Production |

Chief Executive Officer of Kolhapur Zila Parishad, Santosh Patil, paid a courtesy visit to the Kolhapur District Co-operative Milk Producers Union, (Gokul) in Shirgaon on Wednesday. During the visit, he was felicitated by Abhijeet Tayshete, director of the Gokul.

Speaking on the occasion, Patil praised Gokul's reputation as a leading cooperative milk union in Maharashtra and the entire country. He commended Gokul's scientific approach and the use of advanced technology in the entire chain of milk collection, processing, and sale. Gokul is hailed as a reliable brand in the cooperative sector, he added.

During the event, discussions were held on the timely provision of vaccines by the government and the establishment of villages for infertility prevention camps for animal vaccination. Patil suggested holding quarterly review meetings between Zila Parishad's Animal Husbandry Department officials and Gokul. This, he believed, would help milk producers understand various government animal husbandry department schemes and contribute to boosting the dairy business in Kolhapur district.

Executive Director Yogesh Godbole provided information about various activities such as the biogas project, slurry project, Ayurvedic treatment methods for animals, calf rearing scheme, and the future welfare fund implemented by Gokul.

The attendees included Executive Director Yogesh Godbole, District Animal Husbandry Officer Pramod Babar, Board Secretary Pradeep Patil, Additional General Manager Anil Chaudhary, Manager (Administration) Ramkrishna Patil, Manager (Animal Husbandry) Dr Uday Mogle, Manager (Collection) Sharad Turambekar, Sudhakar Patil, Uday Patil, RB Patil, and officers and employees of the team.