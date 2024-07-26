Kolhapur Students Protest In Heavy Rain, Call For Teacher's Transfer Cancellation | Freepik

"Cancel our teacher's transfer," cried students of a school in Kolhapur's Sondoli village as they protested in heavy rain recently. This unusual protest has gained widespread attention, making headlines.

Kanif Ankush Kakade, a primary school teacher, has been transferred. Originally from Dharashiv, Kakade has been working in the Kolhapur district since 2014. He joined the Sondoli school in May 2022 and has since worked tirelessly for the children, who have become deeply attached to him and are unwilling to let him go.

Sanjay Nerlekar, president of the school management committee, told BBC Marathi, "The school was closed during the Covid pandemic, and the children had stopped studying. They were not interested in studies at all, and their progress had halted. When Kakade came, he transformed the environment. Because of him, the children started studying again."

"Maths and English subjects were very difficult for the children at that time. Kakade helped them excel in those subjects. Even teachers in the neighbouring high school noticed the improvement in students from our school, all thanks to Kakade," added Nerlekar.

Villager Mahendra Chorge said, "Due to Kakade, boys and girls in our village have started reading English newspapers. He has greatly helped the students with English. If we don't get another teacher like him, it will be difficult for our children."

When villagers learned about Kakade's transfer, they were shocked. They requested Kakade to not leave their school and went to the Panchayat Samiti to apply for the cancellation of his transfer. A resolution was passed to this effect and sent to the Chief Executive Officer of Kolhapur Zila Parishad. The villagers also met Shahuwadi MLA Vinay Kore regarding the matter.

Talking to BBC Marathi about the immense love he has received, Kakade said, "I realised after my transfer that the villagers love me so much. I don't understand why they love me so much. I only did the work assigned to me. I tried to prepare the students for aptitude tests, competitive exams, and English and math. I took extra hours with the permission of the villagers."