 Kolhapur: Manodhairya Yojana Aids 117 Victims, Providing ₹97.52 Lakh In Support
The Manodhairya Scheme, executed by the Government of Maharashtra's Women and Children Development Department, focuses on rehabilitating victims of rape and acid attacks, specifically women and children. It offers comprehensive support, including financial aid, shelter, medical and legal assistance, and counseling services.

Updated: Wednesday, October 04, 2023, 04:31 PM IST
article-image
Representative pic

In response to a concerning increase in sexual violence cases, victims often grapple with ongoing challenges, including social, educational, and financial difficulties. To assist victims in reclaiming their dignity and reintegrating into society, the Kolhapur District Legal Service Authority, under the guidance of President and Principal District and Sessions Judge Kavita Aggarwal, is actively implementing the Manodhairya Yojana.

Initiative has assisted 117 victims

Pritam Patil, Secretary of the District Legal Services Authority and Civil Judge, reported that this initiative has assisted 117 victims, amounting to Rs. 97 lakh 52 thousand in the district, with a total of 519 cases filed under the Manodhairya Yojana through Kolhapur District's Police Stations.

Principal District and Sessions Judge Kavita Aggarwal emphasized the importance of promptly forwarding cases related to sexual offenses against women and children, including POCSO, Section 375, Section 376, and acid attacks, to the District Legal Services Authority, as per government directives. The confidentiality of such information is strictly maintained to protect the privacy and well-being of victims.

