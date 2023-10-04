Kolhapur Health Camp On October 8 To Offer Free Medical Services to Needy Residents

Joint charity commissioner Nivedita Pawar has informed that the camp will take place at Patil Hall, Rajaram Road, from 10 am to 4 pm. |

The Joint Charity Commissioner of Office of Kolhapur, in collaboration with the Kolhapur Region Trust Practitioner Bar Association and all charity hospitals in the Kolhapur division, has organised health camp on October 8. Joint charity commissioner Nivedita Pawar has informed that the camp will take place at Patil Hall, Rajaram Road, from 10 am to 4 pm.

The camp aims to offer a wide range of free medical services, including eye care, dental care, dermatology, neurology, HIV testing, cardiology, gynecology, oncology, otolaryngology, orthopaedics, nephrology, homeopathy, and Ayurveda, among others. A total of 18 hospitals from Kolhapur city and district, 22 hospitals from Sangli, 5 hospitals from Ratnagiri, and 3 hospitals from Sindhudurg district will participate in the event. Teams from charitable hospitals across Kolhapur, Ratnagiri, Sangli, and Sindhudurg will conduct health check-ups at the camp.

Kolhapur region residents to get benefits

The primary objective of this camp is to provide comprehensive healthcare services to the economically disadvantaged sections of Kolhapur, Ratnagiri, Sangli, and Sindhudurg in the charitable hospitals of the Kolhapur division. This initiative aims to eliminate the need for people to travel to larger cities like Mumbai and Pune for costly medical treatments. Additionally, it seeks to inform the public about the various charitable hospitals in the Kolhapur division and their patient care services, all under one roof.

Preparations for the camp are in full swing, and the services provided will be completely free of charge and Pawar has urged all citizens of Kolhapur district to take advantage of this diagnostic Maha-Arogya Camp.

The inauguration of the Maha Arogya Camp will be led by Health Minister Tanaji Sawant presiding over the event. Other esteemed guests in attendance will include Hasan Mushrif, Minister for Medical Education and Special Assistance, Charity Commissioner Mahendra Mahajan, as well as local MPs and MLAs.