Kolhapur Accident: 3 Youths Die, 4 Injured In Head-On Collision Between Truck & Mahindra Bolero On State Highway; Accused Driver At Large

Three died in the Kolhapur accident | Saamna

In a tragic accident in Maharashtra's Kolhapur district, three youths lost their lives and four others were injured after a truck and Bolero collided on a state highway. The accident took place on the intervening night between Tuesday and Wednesday in Nipan on Devgad-Karnataka highway.

The mishap happened in Sarwade at the turning near the river. Reportedly, the truck driver who was driving recklessly, fled the spot after the accident. A complaint has been registered in Radhanagri police station and police are cops are probing the case.

As per reports, the three youths who died hailed from Solankur village of Radhanagari taluka and are deceased are identified as Shubham Chandrakant Dhware (28), Akash Ananda Parit (23) and Rohan Sambhaji Lohar (24). The injured are identified as Ritvik Rajendra Patil, Saurabh Suresh Teli, Bharat Dhanaji Patil and Sambhaji Hanmant Lohar.

Rajendra Manohar Lohar, a resident of Solankar village has filed the police complaint. Further investigations are underway.