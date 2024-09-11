 Kolhapur Accident: 3 Youths Die, 4 Injured In Head-On Collision Between Truck & Mahindra Bolero On State Highway; Accused Driver At Large
Kolhapur Accident: 3 Youths Die, 4 Injured In Head-On Collision Between Truck & Mahindra Bolero On State Highway; Accused Driver At Large

The accident took place around 12.30 am on September 11 on the state highway. The truck driver who was driving recklessly, fled the spot after the accident. A complaint has been registered in Radhanagri police station and police are cops are probing the case, reports say.

September 11, 2024
article-image
Three died in the Kolhapur accident | Saamna

In a tragic accident in Maharashtra's Kolhapur district, three youths lost their lives and four others were injured after a truck and Bolero collided on a state highway. The accident took place on the intervening night between Tuesday and Wednesday in Nipan on Devgad-Karnataka highway.

The mishap happened in Sarwade at the turning near the river. Reportedly, the truck driver who was driving recklessly, fled the spot after the accident. A complaint has been registered in Radhanagri police station and police are cops are probing the case.

