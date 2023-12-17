Kohinoor Group Hosts Kohinoor Connect 3.0, Celebrating Collaborative Excellence and Recognising Key Partners |

Kohinoor Group, a prominent name in the real estate sector, recently hosted the distinguished Kohinoor Connect 3.0 event at The Westin, celebrating and recognizing the collaborative efforts of key partners. The event, graced by luminaries such as the Chairman and Managing Director of Kohinoor Group, Krishnakumar Goyal, and Joint Managing Directors, Vineet Goyal and Rajesh Goyal, showcased the transformative journey of India and Kohinoor Group.

Kohinoor Connect 3.0 witnessed an impressive turnout of over 1100 participants and honored 63 outstanding partners with the prestigious Excellence Award, while others were acknowledged through a Certificate of Association. A captivating presentation by Kohinoor Group’s Director of Marketing, Sameer Desai, unfolded India’s and Kohinoor's "moon-shot" moments, emphasizing the monumental achievements encapsulated within this term. Notable speakers, Krishnakumar Goyal and Vineet Goyal, shared profound insights into the art of collaboration, expressing immense pride in the collective accomplishments achieved alongside partners. The event provided a platform to strengthen relationships, appreciate and recognize contributors, and share updates and future plans.

Kohinoor Connect 3.0 is a reflection of our commitment: Goyal

“Kohinoor Connect 3.0 is a reflection of our commitment to excellence with the connections we have forged with our key partners through the Art of Shaking Hands,” said CMD Krishnakumar Goyal.

“We are immensely proud of the achievements that have shaped our journey and are grateful for the partnerships that have been integral to our success," added JMD Vineet Goyal.

Kohinoor Group, a leading real estate developer, has been a cornerstone in shaping the urban landscape in Pune for over four decades. With a portfolio of over 45 successful projects and 18+ ongoing ventures, the group has delivered over 9 million sq.ft. of developed spaces, impacting the lives of over 10,000 satisfied families. Committed to excellence, Kohinoor Group continues to redefine the benchmarks of quality and innovation in the real estate industry.