Know Everything About Thermoverita: Closed Company on Khedkar's Land, Owns IAS Puja Khedkar's Audi, Used as Address Proof for Her Disability Certificate |

Maharashtra cadre IAS officer Puja Khedkar, who is at the center of controversy, is getting into more trouble day by day. Amid the row, the government on Tuesday put on hold the 'district training program' of Khedkar as she was summoned back to the Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration for "necessary action." Khedkar is under scrutiny for her claims regarding her disability and OBC certificates while clearing the IAS, as well as for her conduct when she was posted in the Pune collector's office.

Meanwhile, it has now come to light that to obtain a disability certificate from Yashwantrao Chavan Memorial Hospital in Pimpri Chinchwad, she submitted a ration card with the address of Thermoverita Engineering Pvt Ltd as her residential address. The company also has the Audi registered in their name, which she was using with a red beacon.

Here's all you need to know about Thermoverita Engineering Pvt Ltd

- The firm is located in Talawade industrial area at 20km from Pune

- It has been shut for around a year

- The company also has the Audi registered in their name, which she was using with a red beacon

- It is located on land registered as a commercial property with Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation, with no residential structure

- However, Puka Khedkar had submitted a ration card with the address of Thermoverita

- Property tax of nearly Rs 2.8 lakh has not been paid for the past three years

- Thermoverita's documents on the Union Ministry of Corporate Affairs website indicate it has not been in business since 2019

- No Khedkar family member owns or is part of the company's board

- It is located on the land which is owned by Puja Khedkar's mother, Manorama Khedkar

Meanwhile, Khedkar has lodged a complaint of harassment against Pune district collector Suhas Diwase with Washim police, an official said on Tuesday.

Puja Khedkar, a probationary IAS officer who secured an All India rank of 821 in the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) exams has been accused of misusing her authority. As an assistant collector in Pune, Khedkar was found to have availed facilities not entitled to probationary officers, including allegedly using a red-blue beacon and a "Maharashtra Government" board on her private Audi car.

(With inputs from agencies)