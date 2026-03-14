Knock, Distract, Steal: Pune Police Arrest ‘Tak-Tak’ Gang Targeting Drivers At Signals | Sourced

Pune: The Crime Branch of the Pune City Police Commissionerate has busted an interstate “Tak-Tak” gang involved in stealing mobile phones and valuables from cars by distracting drivers at traffic signals and busy roads. Two suspects from Uttar Pradesh have been arrested in connection with multiple theft cases across the city.

The accused have been identified as Ravi Omprakash Kohli (38) and Afzal Kayyum Abbasi (38), both residents of Meerut in Uttar Pradesh.

Police said the action was taken in connection with a theft case registered at Faraskhana Police Station (under the Pune City Police Commissionerate) under Section 309(4) (robbery) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. After the case was registered, the Crime Branch began scanning CCTV footage to identify the suspects.

During the investigation, police personnel Mayur Bhosale, Amit Jamdade and Hemant Perne received a tip-off that the suspects would arrive at a lodge in the jurisdiction of Samarth Police Station. Acting on the information, Police Inspector Ajit Jadhav and his team laid a trap near the lodge and detained the two accused.

During interrogation, the duo allegedly confessed to committing the theft registered at Faraskhana Police Station.

Further investigation revealed that the accused were involved in several similar crimes in Pune. Police said that on 11th February 2026, the duo stole an Apple iPhone 17 Pro and a white pocket wallet from a car parked near Saraswat Bank on Karve Road in Kothrud by reaching through the open window of the vehicle.

In another incident on 19th August 2025, at Viman Nagar Chowk, the accused allegedly tricked a Swift car driver by claiming that the vehicle had run over their foot. While the driver was distracted, they stole two mobile phones, a Samsung and a OnePlus handset. A case related to the incident had been registered at Vimantal Police Station.

Why Is the Gang Called the “Tak-Tak” Gang?

Police said the gang used a typical “Tak-Tak” method in which criminals knock on car windows or pretend that the vehicle has hit them. While the driver steps out or looks away, accomplices quickly steal valuables from inside the vehicle.

After confessing to crimes in the jurisdictions of Faraskhana, Alankar and Airport police stations, the accused were handed over to Faraskhana Police Station for further investigation.

Police have appealed to motorists to remain alert at traffic signals and avoid keeping mobile phones, wallets or other valuables in plain sight inside vehicles, especially when the windows are open.