Khadki Police Empower Young Offenders, And Their Parents Through Vocational Training Program | Pixel

In a bid to divert minors from criminal activities and provide them with a brighter future, the Khadki Police have launched an innovative training program that involves both young offenders and their parents.

Often, minors unknowingly find themselves involved in criminal activities, influenced by their surroundings and peer pressure. Recognising the need for intervention, the Khadki Police organised a unique training programme designed to empower these youngsters and equip them with essential life skills.

The programme includes vocational training sessions tailored to improve the lives of minors who had inadvertently become entangled in criminal activities. One of the highlights is teaching them how to craft essential decoration items, particularly for the upcoming Ganeshotsav.

Fifteen minors, accompanied by their parents, participated in this innovative initiative.

Parents thanks Khadki police

Senior Police Inspector Rajendra Sahane, Police Inspector Mansingh Patil, and Police Sub-Inspector Shamal Patil spearheaded this initiative under the guidance of Khadki Police Station. Yogesh Jadhav and Anita Rathod from the Arts, Sports, Literature Shantidut Parivar Sanstha played a pivotal role in mentoring these children who are entangled in legal conflicts.

Rathod emphasised the transformative power of counselling, stating, "Counselling these children with legal conflicts can bring about a drastic change in their lives." She went on to explain how providing them with practical skills and guidance can set them on a path toward future employment opportunities.

Sub-Inspector Shamal Patil of Khadki Police Station shared his perspective, saying, "Training these minors in various skills not only provides them with an alternative path but also opens doors to future employment opportunities."

One parent shared the experience and said, "I can't express how grateful I am for this initiative. It's not just about teaching our kids valuable skills; it's about giving them hope for a better future."

Another parent added, "Seeing my child involved in criminal activities was heartbreaking. This training has given us a ray of hope, a chance to rewrite their future." One parent from Khadki expressed his gratitude for the programme, highlighting its impact on both their children and themselves.

Thanking the Khadki police, one parent mentioned that his initial concerns about their child's future now transformed into hope, as the Khadki Police not only imparted valuable skills but also instilled confidence and self-worth. Another parent recognised the collective effort within the community, affirming that this initiative demonstrated the community's care for these young individuals, offering them a second chance in life, for which they were genuinely thankful.

Senior Police Inspector Rajendra Sahane, who played a pivotal role in organising the training programme, stated, "Our aim is not just to address the immediate issues but to transform the lives of these young individuals. By imparting practical skills and guidance, we're helping them chart a different course—one that leads to brighter prospects and away from the path of crime. This initiative reflects our commitment to nurturing a safer, hopeful community for all."

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)