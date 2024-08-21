 Karad's Iconic Municipal Clock to Tick Again After 67 Years, Bringing Joy to Residents
Karad's Iconic Municipal Clock to Tick Again After 67 Years, Bringing Joy to Residents

Karadkars have a long-standing connection with this clock. About twenty-five to thirty years ago, the clock ran regularly, striking every half-hour and chiming the appropriate number of times on the hour. In the past, its sound could be heard throughout the city at night, and many of the older residents had grown accustomed to its comforting presence.

Rambhau Jagtap
Updated: Wednesday, August 21, 2024, 11:50 PM IST
The historical clock on the municipal building, which has witnessed the progress of Karad city and its municipality over the last 67 years, will soon start ticking again, bringing back the familiar sound to the ears of Karadkars. The clock is currently under repair, much to the satisfaction of the city's residents, who are pleased to see this ancient clock being revived. This clock, a symbol of Karad civic body, had been silent for several days.

Despite previous efforts by the Karad civic body to repair the clock, success had eluded them. However, in response to demands from local representatives and citizens, it has now committed to restoring the clock. Once repaired, the clock will resume its regular chiming, sounding every half hour and on the hour. The clock tower is also being repainted as part of this restoration.

