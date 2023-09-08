Kalyani Nagar Residents Urge PMC To Solve Late-Night Hawker Nuisance |

Late-night hawker disturbances have become a pressing issue for the residents of a community near Cybage in Kalyani Nagar, Pune. Over 20 hawkers have been operating in the area during late-night hours, causing significant disruptions and raising concerns about safety and quality of life.

Residents have reported increasing disruptions, including loud conversations, music, and large crowds gathering around these late-night hawkers. This situation has not only disrupted residents' sleep but has also sparked worries about community safety due to the presence of anti-social elements attracted to the area.

The challenges posed by late-night hawker disturbances are multifaceted. As highlighted by residents while speaking with FPJ, they encompass issues like noise pollution, disrupted sleep patterns, safety concerns, traffic congestion, and the negative impact on property values.

Residents have urgently called upon the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) to take immediate action. Their demands include conducting thorough checks on hawker licenses, enforcing regulations against late-night operations, collaborating with city police, and ensuring cleanliness in the area.

Residents express frustration

Residents expressed frustration over police vans stopping at these late-night hawker outlets during patrolling hours without taking action against the unauthorized ventures.

Apeksha Khaire, one resident, emphasized the need for reclaiming peaceful nights and ensuring community safety. She highlighted concerns about unsanitary conditions due to littering by the customers at these makeshift restaurants.

Nitin Soni shared residents' frustration over the disruption caused by late-night hawkers, stressing the need for PMC's decisive action to investigate permits and cancel violations. He emphasized that nighttime operations pose a threat to safety and community cleanliness.

Another resident, who chose to remain anonymous, spoke of constant disruption and the intrusion of anti-social elements. They stressed the PMC's role in restoring peace, ensuring safety, and maintaining cleanliness.

Sagar Kale echoed the sentiment of unbearable disturbances and called for immediate PMC action, emphasizing safety concerns and the need for a clean and peaceful neighborhood.