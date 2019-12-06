Jewellery shop’s net banking account hacked

Pune: Unknown persons hacked the Internet banking account of a prominent jewellery shop here and stole Rs 2.98 crore, the police said on Thursday.

The hackers changed the password after hacking into the Internet banking account and added benificiaries between Nov 11-13. They then transferred Rs 2.98 crore from the bank account of the jewellery shopto 20 different bank accounts.

We have registered a case against around 20 people -- unknown hackers and holders of bank accounts where money was transferred -- under the Information Technology Act," a police official said.

"We have also seized around Rs 18.88 lakh from some of these bank accounts. Further investigation is underway," he said.