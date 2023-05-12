Janseva Vikas Samiti's Kishor Aware fatally attacked in Talegaon |

Prominent industrialist Kishor Aware, known for his philanthropy and founder of Janseva Vikas Samiti in Talegaon Dabhade, met a horrifying fate on Friday when he was ruthlessly shot and stabbed in broad daylight at Maruti Mandir Chowk in Talegaon town of Maval Taluka. Sadly, despite receiving immediate medical attention, Aware succumbed to his grievous injuries.

Killers remain at large

The perpetrators responsible for this heinous act remain at large, prompting an intensive manhunt by the Pimpri Chinchwad police force. The motive behind the attack is yet to be definitively established, although investigators are probing a potential link to Aware's recent efforts to eliminate tolls at the Somatane toll plaza through the Somatane Toll Plaza Removal Action Committee. However, concrete evidence regarding the assailants' identities and the precise circumstances leading to the assault is still being pursued.

The Pimpri Chinchwad Police said that the authorities are dedicated to unravelling the complete details of this tragic incident, and any further developments will be communicated as the investigation progresses.

Similar murder in April

This incident comes days after Pravin Gopale, an influential NCP leader and Sarpanch, met a tragic end in April near the Prati Shirdi temple in Shirgaon, a village located in the Mawal taluka of the Pune district.

Gopale was attacked by bike-borne assailants, as captured in chilling CCTV footage. The assailants were seen launching a vicious assault on Gopale, who desperately tried to flee. Despite his efforts to escape, Gopale was relentlessly pursued and subjected to repeated attacks. After the incident, Gopale was immediately rushed to a private hospital; however, he tragically succumbed to his injuries.

Kishore Aware's invaluable contributions to society and unwavering dedication to social causes have garnered widespread recognition. Notably, he was bestowed with the esteemed Samajbhushan Award by the Maharashtra Sahitya Kala Prasarini Sabha in Pune on the solemn occasion of Dr Nirmal Kumar Fadkule's death anniversary.

Aware's selfless involvement in relief efforts during critical emergencies, such as the COVID-19 pandemic and the devastating floods in Kolhapur and Chiplun, showcased his compassion and unwavering support for those in need. He generously funded the assistance efforts using his own resources, leaving a lasting impact on the community.