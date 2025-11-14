 Jalna Shocker! Husband Opposed Their Affair; Wife & Brother-In-Law Kill Him, Dump Body In Reservoir
Manish GajbhiyeUpdated: Friday, November 14, 2025, 05:31 PM IST
Jalna: The Badnapur Police on Thursday arrested a woman and her brother-in-law for allegedly murdering her husband, who had become an obstacle in their illicit relationship.

The accused have been identified as wife Manisha Tayade (25) and Dnyaneshwar Tayade (28), the younger brother of the deceased, residents of Somthana village in Badnapur tehsil.

According to police sources, Manisha’s husband, Parmeshwar Tayade (30), had been missing since October 15. His wife, Manisha, had lodged a missing person’s complaint at the Badnapur police station and even pretended to search for him along with relatives and police.

However, on November 12, some local fishermen noticed a body wrapped in polythene floating in the Somthana water reservoir. They immediately informed the police. Police Inspector MT Survase and his team rushed to the spot, retrieved the body, and identified it as Parmeshwar.

During questioning, inconsistencies in the statements of the deceased’s family members raised suspicion. Further investigation revealed that Manisha and the deceased’s younger brother, the unmarried Dnyaneshwar, were in an illicit relationship, and Parmeshwar had opposed it.

On the night of October 15, Dnyaneshwar allegedly attacked Parmeshwar with a stone, and when he was still alive, Manisha strangled him to death with a piece of cloth. The duo then wrapped the body in a polythene sheet, tied it with stones, and dumped it in the reservoir to destroy evidence.

The deceased is survived by two children and his father. Police have registered a case against the accused under the relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

The case was cracked under the guidance of PI MT Survase, with the efforts of police personnel Avinash Rathod, Santosh Kuklare, Ismail Shaikh, Abdul Bari, Prity Jadhav, and Gopal Barwal, who worked hard to solve the case.

