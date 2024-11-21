 Jalna: Retired Bank Employee Murdered While Returning Home After Voting
A retired bank employee was murdered while returning home after casting his vote in Ambad taluka, Jalna district, on Wednesday evening. The deceased has been identified as Machindra Gangadhar Sapkal. Based on a complaint lodged by Sapkal’s son, Ganesh, a case has been registered at the Ambad police station.

According to the details, Sapkal was a native of Shirdhon village, about 10 kilometers from Ambad taluka, but he lived with his family at Nutan Vasahat in Ambad. He had worked as an accountant in a cooperative bank but was retired.

On Wednesday, he traveled to Shirdhon to cast his vote on his motorcycle. While returning home, he was attacked and stabbed with a sharp weapon by an unidentified assailant.

His family members, concerned after he did not return home by evening, searched for him. They found his body lying in a pool of blood on the road. A case has been registered at the Ambad police station. The body was handed over to the family members after a post-mortem. The police are continuing their investigation into the case.

