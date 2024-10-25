Jalna: Missing Child Found In Delhi, Reunited With Family After 4 Months | Representational Image

A 7-year-old boy from the nomadic Pardhi community who went missing from Jalna in July this year was on Thursday traced in New Delhi and was reunited with his family, a police official said.

The child, Somnath Shinde, had gone missing from his native Ravana Parda village in Ambad tehsil, after which a kidnapping case was registered, he said.

"The child did not have an Aadhaar card, which made the search that much more challenging. The child's photograph was widely circulated. The breakthrough came when we were told a child matching Somnath's description was found at Nizamuddin Dargah in Delhi. After his parents verified the photograph of the child sent by Delhi officials, a team left from here," he said.

The child, who was reunited with his kin, is unable to explain how he managed to reach Delhi, the official added.