 Jalna: Missing Child Found In Delhi, Reunited With Family After 4 Months
Jalna: Missing Child Found In Delhi, Reunited With Family After 4 Months

The child is unable to explain how he managed to reach Delhi, a police official said

PTIUpdated: Friday, October 25, 2024, 02:52 PM IST
article-image
Jalna: Missing Child Found In Delhi, Reunited With Family After 4 Months | Representational Image

A 7-year-old boy from the nomadic Pardhi community who went missing from Jalna in July this year was on Thursday traced in New Delhi and was reunited with his family, a police official said.

The child, Somnath Shinde, had gone missing from his native Ravana Parda village in Ambad tehsil, after which a kidnapping case was registered, he said.

