Jalna: Accountant and Employees Stage Dacoity, Steal ₹18.76 Lakh from Credit Society Safe | Pixabay

An accountant and two other employees of the Aditi Co-operative Credit Society, located in the old Mondha area of Jalna city, stole Rs 18.76 lakh in cash and jewelry from the society's safe and staged a dacoity. The local crime branch of the Jalna rural police investigated and arrested the accountant, identified as Govardhan Vishnu Savde, along with two other employees, Laxman Narayan Dongare (26, Maujpuri) and Jagdish Ananta Lolewar (Laxminarayanpura). One additional accused is from another state, and the police have launched a massive manhunt for him. The police seized the stolen cash and jewelry during the investigation, which revealed that these three employees had duped the society by taking loans by mortgaging fake gold.

Briefing the press, SP Ajaykumar Bansal stated that officials from the Aditi Co-operative Credit Society filed a complaint at the Sadar Bazar police station on Sunday. They reported that their branch in the Old Mondha area had been closed during the Diwali vacations when unidentified persons allegedly stole Rs 11.56 lakh in cash and 57 grams of gold, totaling Rs 18.76 lakh.

The police began their investigation and grew suspicious about the incident, particularly regarding the possibility of insider involvement. The LCB team discovered that the three employees were indeed involved in the dacoity. They were taken into custody, and during interrogation, they confessed to stealing the cash and jewelry. The police have seized nearly all of the stolen items.

The accused had claimed that dacoits destroyed the safe by bursting crackers in it, but they actually opened the safe with keys, which raised police suspicion. They also falsely reported that the lock on the bank's shutter was broken, the police said.