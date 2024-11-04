 Jalna: Accountant and Employees Stage Dacoity, Steal ₹18.76 Lakh from Credit Society Safe
e-Paper Get App
HomePuneJalna: Accountant and Employees Stage Dacoity, Steal ₹18.76 Lakh from Credit Society Safe

Jalna: Accountant and Employees Stage Dacoity, Steal ₹18.76 Lakh from Credit Society Safe

The police seized the stolen cash and jewelry during the investigation, which revealed that these three employees had duped the society by taking loans by mortgaging fake gold.

Manish GajbhiyeUpdated: Monday, November 04, 2024, 06:18 PM IST
article-image
Jalna: Accountant and Employees Stage Dacoity, Steal ₹18.76 Lakh from Credit Society Safe | Pixabay

An accountant and two other employees of the Aditi Co-operative Credit Society, located in the old Mondha area of Jalna city, stole Rs 18.76 lakh in cash and jewelry from the society's safe and staged a dacoity. The local crime branch of the Jalna rural police investigated and arrested the accountant, identified as Govardhan Vishnu Savde, along with two other employees, Laxman Narayan Dongare (26, Maujpuri) and Jagdish Ananta Lolewar (Laxminarayanpura). One additional accused is from another state, and the police have launched a massive manhunt for him. The police seized the stolen cash and jewelry during the investigation, which revealed that these three employees had duped the society by taking loans by mortgaging fake gold.

Briefing the press, SP Ajaykumar Bansal stated that officials from the Aditi Co-operative Credit Society filed a complaint at the Sadar Bazar police station on Sunday. They reported that their branch in the Old Mondha area had been closed during the Diwali vacations when unidentified persons allegedly stole Rs 11.56 lakh in cash and 57 grams of gold, totaling Rs 18.76 lakh.

Read Also
Pune: Month After Removal, Dr Ajit Ranade Resigns from Gokhale Institute for Personal Reasons,...
article-image

The police began their investigation and grew suspicious about the incident, particularly regarding the possibility of insider involvement. The LCB team discovered that the three employees were indeed involved in the dacoity. They were taken into custody, and during interrogation, they confessed to stealing the cash and jewelry. The police have seized nearly all of the stolen items.

The accused had claimed that dacoits destroyed the safe by bursting crackers in it, but they actually opened the safe with keys, which raised police suspicion. They also falsely reported that the lock on the bank's shutter was broken, the police said.

FPJ Shorts
Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Major Boost For BJP As 6 Candidates, Including 2 Rebels, Withdraw From Mira-Bhayandar Race
Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Major Boost For BJP As 6 Candidates, Including 2 Rebels, Withdraw From Mira-Bhayandar Race
Mumbai: EOW Registers Case Against Radius Sumer Developers For Alleged ₹35.71 Crore Fraud In Mazgaon Project
Mumbai: EOW Registers Case Against Radius Sumer Developers For Alleged ₹35.71 Crore Fraud In Mazgaon Project
Bombay High Court Seeks ECI Response On Rejection Of VBA Candidate Aakifahmed Dafedar’s Nomination Filed After 11 AM On Oct 30
Bombay High Court Seeks ECI Response On Rejection Of VBA Candidate Aakifahmed Dafedar’s Nomination Filed After 11 AM On Oct 30
Mira Bhayandar: CM Eknath Shinde Unveils Pratap Sarnaik’s 'Coffee Table Book' Showcasing 15 Years Of Development In Ovala-Majiwada
Mira Bhayandar: CM Eknath Shinde Unveils Pratap Sarnaik’s 'Coffee Table Book' Showcasing 15 Years Of Development In Ovala-Majiwada

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Pune: 179 Withdraw Nominations, 303 Candidates Remain For 21 Assembly Seats; Check Out...

Pune: 179 Withdraw Nominations, 303 Candidates Remain For 21 Assembly Seats; Check Out...

Jalna: Accountant and Employees Stage Dacoity, Steal ₹18.76 Lakh from Credit Society Safe

Jalna: Accountant and Employees Stage Dacoity, Steal ₹18.76 Lakh from Credit Society Safe

Aurangabad Shocker! Man Strangles Friend, Burns Face, and Throws Own Aadhaar Card on His Body to...

Aurangabad Shocker! Man Strangles Friend, Burns Face, and Throws Own Aadhaar Card on His Body to...

Aurangabad: Rebels Challenge Official Candidates in Mahavikas Aghadi and Mahayuti Ahead of Assembly...

Aurangabad: Rebels Challenge Official Candidates in Mahavikas Aghadi and Mahayuti Ahead of Assembly...

VIDEO: Who Is Madhurimaraje Chhatrapati? Kolhapur North Congress Candidate Withdraws from Polls;...

VIDEO: Who Is Madhurimaraje Chhatrapati? Kolhapur North Congress Candidate Withdraws from Polls;...