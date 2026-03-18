Jalgaon Zilla Parishad Introduces Banana-Shaped Benches In 1,000 Anganwadis | Sourced

Jalgaon: A joyful and educational atmosphere within an Anganwadi serves to instil a love for school in children. With the objective of creating a more comfortable and appealing environment for young children within Anganwadis, the Jalgaon Zilla Parishad, under the visionary concept of its chief executive officer, Meenal Karanwal, is providing 'banana-shaped benches' to approximately 1,000 Anganwadis across the district. Parents have warmly welcomed these aesthetically pleasing benches.



This initiative aims to captivate young children attending Anganwadis with these colourful, banana-shaped benches, thereby facilitating a seamless learning experience, allowing them to learn while playing and to write comfortably within the classroom. It is anticipated that this will help transform the potentially monotonous educational environment of Anganwadis into one that is far more joyful and engaging. Furthermore, these 'Banana-Shaped Desks' will ensure a proper and safe seating arrangement for the children.



Implemented through the initiative of the Zilla Parishad administration and funded by the 15th Finance Commission, this project is set to significantly enhance the physical infrastructure and amenities of the Anganwadis.

As this initiative continues to receive widespread appreciation from parents across the district, Meenal Karanwal stated that the administration intends to continue implementing such innovative projects in schools aimed at the holistic development of children in order to boost student enrolment in Zilla Parishad schools.