Jalgaon: Survey Reveals Gaps In Government Scheme Benefits for Tribal Communities

A comprehensive survey on the living conditions and access to government schemes among tribals in Jalgaon was conducted by 100 students from North Maharashtra University's School of Social Sciences. Led by Director Dr Ajay Patil, the students submitted their findings to Collector Ayush Prasad. The initiative, named "Adimitra," is the first of its kind in Maharashtra, launched under a December 2023 MoU between the university and the district administration.

The survey covered 87 villages in Raver, Chopda, and Yaval talukas, visiting 9,742 families to assess their access to schemes such as Shabari Gharkul Yojana, Kisan Samman Nidhi, Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, and others. The research found that several eligible families were still deprived of benefits. The administration has since ordered the completion of the necessary documentation to address this gap.

Key officials present during the report presentation included Tribal Development Project Officer Arun Pawar and Social Science Professors Prashant Sonawane and Digambar Sawant. The project aims to improve the socio-economic conditions of Jalgaon's tribal population by ensuring access to essential services.