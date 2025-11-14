Jalgaon: Municipal Polls Put Spotlight On Mahayuti MLAs' Grassroots Strength | ANI (Representative Pic)

The battle for the elections to eighteen municipalities has begun in Jalgaon district, and although all the MLAs of the Mahayuti have been elected in the district, now the reputation of these MLAs, their political hold on the voters in the constituency and their skills in handling the workers will be tested.

From the BJP, Water Resources Minister Girish Mahajan, Sanjay Savkare, MLA Amol Javale, MLA Mangesh Chavan, while from the Shiv Sena Shinde group, Guardian Minister Gulabrao Patil, MLA Kishor Patil, MLA Chandrakant Patil, MLA Amol Patil, Ajit Pawar group's former minister MLA Anil Patil is handling the responsibility of this election.

In the assembly elections in Jalgaon district, the Mahayuti uprooted the Mahavikas Aghadi from the district. After this, the winds of defection started blowing in the district. Many leaders changed parties along with their workers. Shiv Sena (UBT) has become a land grabber in the district.

The existence of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) Sharad Pawar group is on the verge of extinction, while the Congress has no strength left in the district. Meanwhile, a latent battle is going on within the grand alliance to get a majority. Shinde Sena seems to have posed a challenge to the BJP.

The political atmosphere in the Pachora constituency is heated and the prestige of Shinde Sena MLA Kishore Patil is at stake there. Amol Jawale, who became an MLA for the first time, is challenged to win Savda, Faizpur, Raver and Yaval municipalities. Guardian Minister Gulabrao Patil is challenged to win Dharangaon Nashirabad municipality, while Girish Mahajan is challenged to win Jamner as well as Shedurni and Sanjay Savkare is challenged to win Bhusawal and Varangaon municipalities.

In Bhusawal municipality, Eknath Khadse and former MLA Santosh Chaudhary have put up a tough challenge against Sanjay Savkare. In Muktai Nagar municipality, Eknath Khadse is challenging Chalisgaon against Chandrakant Patil. Mangesh Chavan is facing a traditional leader like former MP Unmesh Patil.

Read Also Jalgaon Airport Expansion On Cards Ahead Of Nashik Kumbh Mela

BJP in a strong position

In the draw for the Jalgaon Municipal Corporation elections, 38 out of 75 seats were reserved for women. Of these, 23 seats are reserved for the general category, 10 for the backward category, 2 for the scheduled tribes and 3 for the scheduled castes.

Due to this, it is time for many aspiring candidates to find a new option. The BJP's position for the Municipal Corporation is very precarious and the Shiv Sena is also preparing for the elections. Although the BJP has announced to contest the Municipal Corporation elections through a grand alliance, there is little chance of reaching a consensus on seat distribution. Since the BJP has been receiving a large number of incoming candidates from other parties, the old and loyal members of the BJP are unhappy. It will be interesting to see whether there will be a rebellion in the BJP and how the BJP will handle the loyalists.