Jalgaon: Former MP Unmesh Patil Quits Thackeray Sena, Joins Shinde Sena | Sourced

Jalgaon: Former MP from Jalgaon, Unmesh Patil, hailed Jai Maharashtra to the UBT and joined Shiv Sena's Shinde group in Mumbai on Saturday, along with hundreds of his workers. Due to this, the Thackeray group has suffered a major setback in the district, and the Thackeray group has gone on the backfoot.

Highly educated and studious, Unmesh Patil had won the 2019 elections by contesting on a BJP ticket. Unmesh Patil became a victim of the party's internal politics in the district. His ticket was cut in 2024, and Unmesh Patil joined Uddhav Thackeray's Shiv Sena. This entry gave a great boost to the Thackeray group in the district. Talking to FPJ today, Unmesh Patil said that he had joined the Thackeray Sena with the expectation that he could do some work for the common man's issues and the farmers' issues.

However, he was disappointed when he realised that there was no work in the Thackeray Sena. Today, there are no workers in this party, no work, no leadership. Since my expectations were not being fulfilled, I decided to change the party. Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde allowed me to join his party. He said that there are workers in this party and there is an opportunity to work, so he entered Mumbai on Saturday evening.

'100% BJP' was the slogan of BJP in the district. BJP was seen as the only party with an organised structure in the district, but Eknath Shinde challenged BJP and increased its strength in the district. Today, along with BJP, Shinde Sena is being looked at. Shinde's Sena has shown its strength in the municipal and municipal elections. Now that the Zilla Parishad elections are going to be held in the district, the Shinde Sena needs a leader who can stop BJP and give strength to its workers. A leader was needed to stop BJP. Unmesh Patil's entry into Shinde Sena has given this strength. His entry has been welcomed by the office bearers of Shinde Sena in the district. Ubatha has no leaders and no workers in the district. With the departure of Unmesh Patil, Ubatha's strength has definitely decreased, and Ubatha has been shaken.