Jalgaon & Dhule Hit By Unseasonal Rains & Hailstorm; Crops Flattened Across Vast Areas | File Pic (Representative Image)

Jalgaon: On Sunday evening, Jalgaon and Dhule districts were hit by unseasonal rains and a severe hailstorm. Crops in 21,809 hectares across ten talukas of Jalgaon district were flattened by the storm, while in Dhule district, crops in 2,353 hectares in Shirpur taluka were affected.

On Sunday evening, due to unseasonal rains and heavy hailstorms, crops in 21,809 hectares across 455 villages in ten talukas of the district were affected. The crops were completely flattened by the storm and hailstorm. In Erandol taluka, 65 villages were affected, with 5,398 hectares of crops damaged, while in Muktainagar taluka, 54 villages were affected, with 4,658 hectares of crops damaged. In Chopda taluka, 57 villages were affected, with 3,728 hectares of crops damaged.

In Parola taluka, 67 villages were affected, with 2,945 hectares of crops damaged. In Dharangaon taluka, 54 villages and 1207 hectares were affected, while in Raver taluka, 57 villages and 1677 hectares of crops were damaged. Besides this, damage was also reported in Jalgaon, Bhusawal, Yawal, and Chalisgaon talukas, according to the agriculture department. This storm affected 27,631 farmers in ten talukas, whose crops were literally flattened.

Read Also Pune RTO Orders Employed Autorickshaw Permit Holders To Surrender Licences

This damage occurred in 455 villages, with the most significant damage to maize crops in 8219 hectares, followed by wheat crops in 6577 hectares. Jowar (sorghum) crops were damaged in 2821 hectares, and banana crops in 2102 hectares. The crops, which had grown for two months, were flattened in just an hour-long storm.

Ten villages in Shirpur taluka of Dhule district were affected by this storm and hailstorm, and crops on 2353 hectares of land were completely flattened. This has resulted in extensive damage to crops such as millet, wheat, sorghum, chickpeas, maize, and bananas, and preliminary assessments have been conducted. A detailed report is yet to arrive.