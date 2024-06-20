Jal Samruddha Nashik Campaign Boosts Dam Capacity by 79.10 Crore Litres Through Silt Removal |

Under the State Government's 'Gal Mukta Dharan, Gal Yukt Shivar' scheme, ‘Jal Samruddha Nashik’ campaign was implemented through the Bharatiya Jain Association and Manav Seva Foundation in Nashik. By removing 79 thousand cubic meters of silt and soil from various dams in the district, the capacity of the dams has increased by 79.10 crore liters.

The campaign was conducted in the district from April 16 to May 15. As a result, 375 to 400 acres of land have become fertile due to the silt removal. Under the guidance of District Collector Jalaj Sharma and Zila Parishad Chief Executive Officer Ashima Mittal, various voluntary, industrial, construction, and business organisations in the city took the initiative to implement the Jal Samruddha Nashik Abhiyan 2024.

The campaign was successful by working on eight reservoirs in the district. Due to the participation of both the public and government departments, silt removal work was done in 81 places in the district. District Water Conservation Officer Haribhau Gite, Nashik Irrigation Department Executive Engineer Sonal Shahane, and District Superintendent Agriculture Officer Vivek Sonawane made valuable contributions to this effort.

The campaign was implemented through public registration with various industrial, commercial, construction, information technology, and medical institutions, as well as individuals in the city. Taking into account the challenges and experiences encountered during this year's work, planning for a large-scale water conservation effort in the district has already begun.