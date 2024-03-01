Is Inauguration Of Pune Metro's Ruby Hall-Ramwadi Stretch Set For March 6? Not Yet, Says Official | Anand Chaini

Media reports suggest that the much-anticipated inauguration of Pune Metro's Ruby Hall to Ramwadi stretch is slated to take place virtually on March 6, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi expected to officiate. However, when The Free Press Journal reached out to Hemant Sonawane, Executive Director (Public Relations and Administration) at Pune Metro, he clarified that this date is tentative and subject to change.

"Construction of the Ruby Hall to Ramwadi stretch is almost done. While a tentative inauguration date of March 6 has been proposed for the 5.5km stretch, no official confirmation has been received from higher authorities," Sonawane stated.

Originally, the Ruby Hall to Ramwadi stretch was poised for inauguration on February 19, but the visit by Prime Minister Narendra Modi was delayed, resulting in the postponement. Subsequently, Pune Metro sought permission from the state government for a soft opening, with a formal dedication ceremony to follow. However, no action was taken.

The 5.5km stretch boasts four stations: Bund Garden, Yerawada, Kalyani Nagar, and Ramwadi. However, passenger operations will bypass Yerawada station initially due to ongoing construction. Delays stemmed from locals' complaints about traffic congestion caused by unfinished infrastructure near the station's entry-exit points. Work resumed recently, but completion is estimated to take about a month.

Meanwhile, #StartPuneRamwadiMetro trended on social media last week, reflecting public frustration over the delay in the inauguration.

Return Journey Ticket facility closed

From Friday (March 1), Pune Metro ceased offering the Return Journey Ticket (RJT) facility. Shedding light on this decision, Sonawane cited low popularity among commuters and difficulties in understanding its technical aspects, often leading to fines. Interestingly, Delhi Metro also lacks this feature, contrasting with Mumbai Metro's provision of return journey tickets.