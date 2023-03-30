International Day of Zero Waste: PCMC organises series of events

On the occasion of International Zero Waste Day on Thursday, the Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation organized a zero-waste event as a part of the ongoing Swachhotsav (Cleanliness festival). The celebration included Self Help Groups 3R product mela, waste-to-wealth competition, discussion on a garbage-free city, zero waste food stall, and street play.
PCMC Commissioner Shekhar Singh inaugurated these events. Singh also launched a shredding and composting unit as well as a material recovery facility at the Zone C office for on-site processing of waste.
On 14 December 2022, the United Nations General Assembly adopted a resolution at its seventy-seventh session to proclaim 30 March as the International Day of Zero Waste, to be observed annually.
During International Day of Zero Waste, Member States, organizations of the United Nations system, civil society, the private sector, academia, youth and other stakeholders are invited to engage in activities aimed at raising awareness of national, subnational, regional and local zero-waste initiatives and their contribution to achieving sustainable development.
Yesterday, a cleanliness rally was organized by all the regional offices of the Pune civic body and the staff took the cleanliness pledge to keep Pune city clean.
