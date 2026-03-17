Industrial Estate Roads In Nashik To Be Upgraded, Assures NMRDA Chief | Sourced

Nashik: Roads in all industrial estates across the district will be upgraded and strengthened by improving connectivity to support overall industrial development. Necessary infrastructure will also be provided wherever required, assured Jalaj Sharma, Commissioner of the Nashik Metropolitan Region Development Authority (NMRDA), during a meeting with a delegation from the Nashik Industries and Manufacturers Association (NIMA) led by its President Ashish Nahar.



The NIMA delegation submitted a memorandum highlighting the urgent need to repair and strengthen the connecting roads in various industrial estates across the district.



According to the memorandum, the condition of several key roads has deteriorated significantly, including those at Shinde–Palse, Sinnar Industrial Area, Brahmanwade Industrial Area, Sinnar–Naigaon, Gonde Industrial Area, Bhangre Chowk (Ozar Airport Road)–Ambe Dindori–Janori, Janori–Gavwadi–Akrale, Talegaon–Dindori, Khatwad Road–Pimpalnare Shivar Road, DRDO to Bafna Warehouse near Wadi Varhe, and DRDO to Jawalke. The poor condition of these roads is causing major hurdles in the transportation of industrial goods.



In this context, the association demanded an immediate joint inspection of all the concerned roads. It also requested prompt repairs and resurfacing wherever necessary. To prevent waterlogging during the monsoon, improvements in the drainage system were suggested. Additionally, proper road markings, directional signboards, and necessary safety measures should be provided.



The memorandum further proposed long-term plans for strengthening and widening roads with heavy traffic.



NIMA office-bearers also assured their full cooperation and coordination for joint inspections and discussions whenever required. They expressed confidence that improved road infrastructure would significantly enhance industrial efficiency and provide a major boost to Nashik’s overall economic development.



The delegation included NIMA President Ashish Nahar, Vice President Manish Rawal, Secretary Rajendra Ahire, and Amit Bafna.