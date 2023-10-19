 India Vs Bangladesh In Pune: Two Men Nabbed For Selling ₹1,200 Tickets At ₹12,000
A case has been registered at the Rawet police station

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, October 19, 2023, 03:57 PM IST
article-image
Representative picture |

Two individuals have been apprehended for selling tickets originally priced at ₹1,200 for the India vs Bangladesh cricket match at a staggering ₹12,000. The arrests were made by the Anti-Human Trafficking Cell of the Pimpri-Chinchwad Crime Branch on Wednesday night at Mukai Chowk in Rawet. The accused individuals have been identified as Ravi Lingappa Devkar and Ajit Suresh Kadam.

Acting on a tip-off, the Crime Branch team uncovered that the match tickets were being peddled at inflated prices near Kohinoor Society at Mukai Chowk. Following a successful sting operation, the police arrested Devkar and Kadam and confiscated five tickets for the India vs Bangladesh match. Additionally, they seized two mobile phones and ₹7,000 in cash.

Further investigation revealed that an accomplice, Yunus Shaikh, had supplied the tickets to the arrested individuals. Consequently, a case has been registered against all three at the Rawet police station.

