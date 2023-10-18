India Vs Bangladesh In Pune: From Weather Forecast To Pitch Conditions To Parking Arrangements, Here's Everything You Need To Know | AFP Photo

After securing comprehensive victories against Australia, Afghanistan, and Pakistan, Rohit Sharma's Team India has arrived in Pune to face Bangladesh in the league stage match of the ongoing ICC World Cup. The match, set to be played at the Maharashtra Cricket Association (MCA) Stadium in Gahunje tomorrow (October 19), promises to be a treat for cricket fanatics. Judging by the current form of the teams, India is undoubtedly the favourite. However, Bangladesh has beaten India three times in the last four ODIs - twice in a bilateral series in December 2022 and then in the Asia Cup Super Four match recently. Additionally, in this tournament, the underdogs have already demonstrated how to defeat the giants. If in doubt, inquire with England and South Africa about their sentiments after their shocking losses to Afghanistan and the Netherlands, respectively. India would certainly want to avoid that slip-up and maintain their strong run in this World Cup.

On the batting front, captain Rohit will aim to continue his dominant form, while top-order batters Shubman Gill and Virat Kohli will be eager to post substantial scores. Among others, Shreyas Iyer's unbeaten fifty against Pakistan has indicated that India's batting is firing in unison with no real concerns. Indian bowlers have also performed collectively, with Jasprit Bumrah's brilliance and Kuldeep Yadav's guile setting them apart from the rest in the competition. They have the ability to keep the opposition team's scoring rate in check and consistently make inroads even on the flattest of pitches.

Meanwhile, even after three back-to-back victories, the Indian team has not let their intensity wane. During a training session at the MCA Stadium, the team practiced diligently. Sharma, Gill, and Kohli were the first to hit the nets, and the team's fast bowling attack was in full operation, including all-rounder Hardik Pandya. Among the top-order batters, Kohli spent the most time in the nets, while Pandya unleashed powerful shots, including some spectacular hits that sailed into the stands over the cover region. R Ashwin bowled to Ravindra Jadeja when the next set of batters took their turn in the nets. In the adjacent nets, Ishan Kishan, who played in the first two games against Australia and Afghanistan, faced Mohammed Siraj and Kuldeep Yadav in tandem. Wicketkeeper-batter KL Rahul participated in fielding drills before padding up to bat. The skipper was even seen rolling his arm over for some time.

'Clear Skies Forecasted For India vs Bangladesh Match Day'

Cricket enthusiasts are in for a treat as clear skies have been forecasted for the match day. Dr Vineet Kumar Singh, a research scientist at Jeju National University in South Korea, assured that sunny skies are expected on the day, with no chances of rain. "As per the latest forecast, on the day of the match, the maximum temperature will range from 31 to 33 degrees Celsius, and no rain is expected. Humidity levels are predicted to be low, with mild winds," the weather expert stated.

'Wicket at the MCA Stadium will favour both bowlers and batsmen'

When it comes to the pitch, India cricketer Ruturaj Gaikwad said that it would favour both bowlers and batsmen. "I believe the wicket at the MCA Stadium will favour both bowlers and batsmen. The pitch typically offers support to fast bowlers, with substantial pace and bounce. Consequently, I'm eagerly looking forward to witnessing thrilling and highly competitive matches."

Local players echoed similar sentiments. Kartik Pillay, who has been part of selection matches for the Ranji Trophy and a bowling camp for the IPL, commented, "The matches here would be high-scoring because the MCA stadium is known for its flat pitches, and the boundaries are not significantly large."

Kshitiz Kabir, another player who has participated in selection matches for the Ranji Trophy, concurred with Kartik's assessment. "While there might be some assistance for spinners due to the presence of dry grass and spongy bounce, the track is tailor-made for batsmen, and all the matches are likely to witness high scores. If India bats first against Bangladesh, the Men in Blue are expected to score 350+," he added.

PMPML to run special buses to MCA Stadium

The Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited (PMPML) has taken the initiative to run special buses from three different city locations to the MCA Stadium for the World Cup matches. With five matches scheduled to be played in Pune, these buses will depart from Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), Katraj, and Nigdi Chowk on all five days. The fare for each passenger travelling from PMC and Katraj Bypass stops will be ₹100, while passengers boarding from Nigdi Chowk to the MCA Stadium will be charged ₹50 per person.

For the days of October 19, October 30, November 1, and November 8, three buses are scheduled from PMC to the stadium. They will depart from PMC at 11am, 11:35am, and 12:05pm. Similarly, two buses are arranged from Katraj Bypass, leaving at 11am and 11:30am. Additionally, two buses are organised from Nigdi Chowk, departing for the stadium at 12pm and 12:30pm respectively.

For the 10:30am match on November 11, three buses are scheduled at 8:25am, 8:50am, and 9:05am to leave from PMC, while two buses are planned to depart from Katraj Bypass at 8:15am and 8:35am. Two buses are also arranged to leave from Nigdi Chowk at 8:30am and 9am. In case of growing demand, officials have mentioned that additional buses will be made available on all five days.

'Committed to improving the fan experience'

For this World Cup, the MCA has committed to improving the fan experience. During a press conference held recently, MCA President Rohit Pawar highlighted the extensive upgrades made to the venue.

Pawar stated, "The stadium has a seating capacity of approximately 37,400, designed to offer an uninterrupted view of the match to every fan. We have recently conducted a thorough cleaning of the entire stadium." He also mentioned, "We have completed the stadium's waterproofing work, and the painting work is nearing completion. Sanitation and related infrastructure have also been upgraded."

In addition to these enhancements, Pawar announced that free drinking water will be provided to all fans. Furthermore, the MCA has secured a 42-acre land lease within a 1.5 km radius of the stadium to offer parking facilities. "These facilities can accommodate 7,500 four-wheelers and 15,000 two-wheelers. Traffic approaching the stadium from Pune, Pimpri-Chinchwad, and Mumbai will be directed accordingly, with the assistance of colour-coordinated coding, air balloons, and Google Maps," he explained.

Recent ODI matches in Pune:

1) India (317-5) vs England (251-10) - India won by 66 runs (March 23, 2021)

2) India (336-6) vs England (337-4) - England won by 6 wickets (March 26, 2021)

3) India (329-10) vs England (322-9) - India won by 7 runs (March 28, 2021)

Pune's prolonged wait for a World Cup match ends:

Pune's long-awaited moment to host World Cup matches has finally arrived after nearly 27 years. The city had the honour of hosting a World Cup match back in 1996 at the Nehru Stadium, situated in Swargate. This match took place on February 29, 1996, between Kenya and West Indies, with Kenya emerging victorious by a margin of 73 runs. Later in 2011, the MCA stadium was slated to host the World Cup, but it missed the opportunity due to construction delays.

