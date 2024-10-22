 IND vs NZ 2nd Test: Pune Pitch Expected To Be Result-Oriented; Free Parking, Water For Fans; Full House Anticipated
Pune has hosted only two Test matches so far. The first was played in 2017 between India and Australia, with the visitors securing a massive victory by 333 runs. This upcoming match between India and New Zealand will be the venue's third Test match

Gaurav KadamUpdated: Tuesday, October 22, 2024, 02:25 PM IST
MCA Stadium | Gaurav Kadam

After losing the first Test match in Bengaluru, the Rohit Sharma-led Indian team is looking to bounce back in the series against New Zealand. The Test match at the Maharashtra Cricket Association (MCA) stadium in Pune's Gahunje will be played after a gap of five years. The last match played here was in 2019 against South Africa, which India won by an innings and 137 runs, with Virat Kohli scoring his career-best of 254*.

According to reports, the pitch in Pune will feature black soil and is expected to have a lower bounce compared to Bengaluru. The surface is likely to be flatter and slower, favouring spinners initially before aiding fast bowlers with reverse swing. When speaking to The Free Press Journal, MCA Secretary Kamlesh Pisal did not elaborate on the pitch characteristics but stated that it "will be a result-oriented pitch."

"We are expecting a full house as it's a weekend and there are Diwali vacations. Youngsters are likely to come in large numbers. We have arranged free parking and water facilities for the spectators. The number of food stalls has been increased. Additionally, since it's a day game, we have constructed structures on the east and west sides of the ground to provide shade to the fans," Pisal added.

Pune has hosted only two Test matches so far. The first was played in 2017 between India and Australia, with the visitors securing a massive victory by 333 runs. This upcoming match between India and New Zealand will be the venue's third Test match.

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted partly cloudy skies for the first two days of the match.

