 In Major Political Realignment, NCP Leader Hasan Mushrif And NCP (SP) Leader Samarjeet Ghatge Unite For Kagal And Murgud Municipal Polls To Challenge BJP Alliance
In Major Political Realignment, NCP Leader Hasan Mushrif And NCP (SP) Leader Samarjeet Ghatge Unite For Kagal And Murgud Municipal Polls To Challenge BJP Alliance

PTIUpdated: Wednesday, November 19, 2025, 11:34 AM IST
article-image
Maharashtra minister and NCP leader Hasan Mushrif | ANI

Pune: Maharashtra minister and NCP leader Hasan Mushrif, and Opposition NCP (SP) leader Samarjeet Ghatge have joined hands to take on the ruling alliance partner BJP in the coming local body polls in Kolhapur district.

After the announcement of an alliance between the NCP and rival NCP (SP) in Chandgad in the district, this is the second instance where both the NCPs have stitched up an electoral tie-up.

Notably, Ghatge and Mushrif are known as arch-rivals in Kagal politics. Before the last year's assembly elections, Ghatge, who was with the BJP, joined the NCP (SP) as the BJP ceded the Kagal constituency to Mushrif, the sitting MLA. Mushrif defeated Ghatge in the ensuing elections.

But on Tuesday the two rivals held a joint press conference to announce the alliance of the Ajit Pawar led NCP and NCP (Sharad Pawar) for the Kagal municipal council and neighboring Murgud municipal council polls.

Speaking to reporters, Ghatge said there was a misconception among party workers that the two were in talks for alliance for the last two months. "The decision was taken at the higher level. The alliance took place hardly one day before the last day of filing nominations. We are very sorry that we could not inform our party workers in time," he said.

They have come together for better governance and development of the area, Ghatge said.

"The idea behind coming together was to consolidate the strength we previously spent against each other, and instead use it for the betterment of the region," he said.

Mushrif said he too regretted the sudden announcement of the alliance.

"We have come together for the development of the region and now with this alliance, it would be our endeavour to ensure we win the maximum number of seats," he said.

Meanwhile, Sanjay Mandlik, former Shiv Sena MP, said despite being part of the ruling Mahayuti (comprising the BJP, Sena and NCP), Mushrif was not keen on forging alliance with them.

"We (Shiv Sena) will fight the elections alone. We are sure that though leaders have gone here and there, the people of Kagal are with us," he said.

