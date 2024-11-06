 Imran Khan, Ritviz, KRSNA Headline Under 25 Summit In Pune: Details Inside
The event features a remarkable lineup of performances and speakers that will keep the energy high across two days

Press ReleaseUpdated: Wednesday, November 06, 2024, 07:11 PM IST
article-image
Under 25 is set to bring a youth-focused event to Pune for the very first time. The inaugural Under 25 Summit Pune, happening on November 30 and December 1 at Royal Palms, promises to be the ultimate convergence of youth culture, creativity and ambition.

"The Under 25 Summit was born in Bangalore and this is the year we're bringing the magic to Pune for the first time," said Vijay Subramaniam, Founder and Group CEO of Collective Artists Network. "This event is a convergence of youth culture, creativity and ambition and the very best of that will be showcased at this year's summit. I hope that Pune is ready to witness the sheer energy that's about to descend," he added.

Attendees can look forward to an electrifying live show by Ritviz featuring Karan Kanchan, known for their unique fusion of electronic music and Indian classical elements, as well as an explosive hip-hop set by KRSNA, one of the most prominent names in the Indian rap scene.

The summit will also host influential speakers from a variety of fields, including actor Imran Khan, creator and influencer Rebel Kid, comedy duo – Funcho, actress Parul Gulati and the popular Marathi creator group - Ourange Juice Gang.

Attendees can expect a dynamic lineup of interactive discussions, live performances and engaging workshops, offering a platform to learn from role models and network with like-minded peers. The summit will also feature experience zones, skill-based challenges and immersive activities, all designed to motivate and inspire.

"The summit is more than just an event—it's an opportunity for young people to connect, get inspired and have fun," said Jeel Gandhi, CEO of Under 25. "We've curated an amazing lineup of speakers and performers who represent the spirit of Under 25 and we can't wait to see the energy that Pune brings," he added.

