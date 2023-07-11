Important Meeting To Discuss Mathadi-Related Issues At Auto Cluster In Chinchwad Tomorrow

Important Meeting To Discuss Mathadi-Related Issues At Auto Cluster In Chinchwad |

Mahratta Chamber of Commerce, Industries and Agriculture (MCCIA), based in Pune, has successfully organized a crucial meeting tomorrow at Autocluster in Chinchwad to address issues pertaining to the Maharashtra Mathadi, Hamal, and Other Manual Workers Welfare Act, 1969, commonly known as the Mathadi Act. The meeting aimed to facilitate the "Ease of Doing Business" by engaging all relevant stakeholders, including industry representatives, government departments, law enforcement authorities, legal advisors, and Mathadi worker representatives.

The MCCIA conducted a comprehensive industry survey to gather feedback on various aspects related to the Mathadi Act. The survey focused on the applicability of the Act, operational aspects of registration for industrial and commercial undertakings and Mathadi workers, as well as practices observed within registered and unregistered Mathadi unions. Unfortunately, the feedback received was not very encouraging, prompting the MCCIA to take the initiative to bring all stakeholders together for a constructive dialogue and find a way forward.

The Mathadi Act, in its current form, extends its applicability even to registered industrial and commercial undertakings. The primary objective of the Act is to regulate the employment of unprotected manual workers such as Mathadis and Hamals, who are engaged in specific tasks.

Read Also Pune: 3 Mentally Challenged Women Sexually Assaulted By Labourer In Care Center

Here's what MCCIA has to say

Key provisions of the Act include the establishment of Mathadi Boards, registration of Mathadi Workers, determination of employment terms, fixation of wages, ensuring appropriate working conditions, and general welfare provisions for Mathadi workers.

The MCCIA has issued a statement saying, "We have consistently approached the State Government on this matter, stressing the concerns faced by the industry. While we remain optimistic that the issue will eventually be resolved to the satisfaction of all stakeholders, it recognizes the importance of addressing industry pain points through a comprehensive dialogue. The MCCIA firmly believes that constructive dialogue can pave the way for substantial progress."

The organized meeting provided a significant opportunity for representatives from the industry, government departments, law enforcement authorities, legal advisors, and Mathadi worker representatives to engage in productive discussions and propose practical solutions.