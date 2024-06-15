Immediate Road and Drainage Repairs Demanded In Nashik's Ward No 24 |

The Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) and the Satkarya Foundation have called on the Nashik Municipal Commissioner (NMC) to take immediate action to address rainwater drainage issues and repair worn roads in ward no 24. In a statement, they emphasised the urgent need to fill potholes and repair damaged roads in areas such as Baddenagar.

The statement highlights a critical lack of rainwater drains in many areas of ward no 24, which has led to severe waterlogging during the monsoon season. Residents have been protesting for the past seven years as rainwater floods their homes, but the administration has not made any financial provisions to address the problem.

The Shiv Sena and Satkarya Foundation have demanded that measures be taken to install adequate drainage systems, repair damaged roads, and fill potholes. They warned that in the event of accidents or loss of life due to negligence, municipal officials and contractors should be held legally responsible.

The statement was signed by several residents and activists, including Balasaheb Mindhe, Mayur Aher, Prabhakar Khairnar, Ravindra Sonje, Dhaval Khairnar, Sangeeta Deshmukh, Vitthalrao Deore, Bapurao Patil, Balasaheb Deshmukh, Dilip Nikam, Nilesh Thakur, Manoj Vani, Satish Maniar, Dilip Diwane, Ashok Patil, Bansilal Patil, Balasaheb Routrai, Anandrao Tidke, Bharti Deshmukh, Meena Takle, Vandana Patil, and Prathamesh Patil.

Key points from the statement:

- Lack of rainwater drains: Many areas in ward no 24 lack proper drainage systems, leading to waterlogging during monsoons.

- Neglected road repairs: The administration has not repaired the worn roads of Baddenagar and other areas.

- Protests and neglect: Residents have been protesting for seven years without any response from the authorities.

- Legal accountability: In case of accidents or fatalities, legal action should be taken against responsible municipal officials and contractors.

- Warning of agitation: Babasaheb Gaikwad (Deshmukh) and Charushila Gaikwad (Deshmukh) have warned of strong agitation if their demands are not met.