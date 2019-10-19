IMD predicts heavy downpour in central Maharashtra

Pune: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted light to moderate thunderstorms at many places in North and South Goa. IMD made the forecast at 4:30 pm for the next three hours.

"Light to moderate rain is very likely to be accompanied by lightning, thunder and winds reaching a speed of 20 knots," IMD said in a statement.

Earlier in the day, IMD had said that isolated places over Konkan and Goa are likely to receive heavy rainfall today.

The weather forecast agency has further predicted heavy downpour at few places in central Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karaikal, Kerala, Mahe, Lakshadweep and Karnataka. IMD has advised fishermen not to venture into these areas for the next few days.