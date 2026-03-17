Illegal Pistols Surge In Pune: Cases Up 68%; 154 Weapons Seized, 217 Arrested In 2 Years | Sourced

Pune Police has tightened the noose on the trade of illegal firearms used by criminals across the city and registered 68 per cent more cases in 2025 in comparison to 2024.

According to the official data, Pune has witnessed a worrying surge in the circulation and use of illegal firearms, with recent police data indicating a significant rise in cases, seizures and arrests over the past two years.

In 2024, Pune Police registered 79 cases related to illegal pistols and seized 114 weapons. A total of 166 individuals were arrested in connection with these offences. Notably, four murders were committed using illegal firearms during the year.

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Similarly, in 2025, with a sharp increase, police registered 133 cases, which is an increase of nearly 68 per cent compared to the previous year. The number of illegal pistols seized rose to 154, while arrests climbed to 217. During this period, three murders were reported involving illegal weapons.

The data highlights a clear upward trend in the proliferation of illegal firearms in the city. While the number of murders using such weapons saw a slight drop, the overall increase in cases and recoveries suggests wider availability and circulation of illicit arms.

In a recent case, Parvati Police have arrested a habitual offender for allegedly carrying a country-made pistol with the intent to spread terror in the area.

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Acting on a confidential tip-off received by Police Constable Mahesh Mandalik, a team led by Senior Police Inspector Rajendra Sahane and investigation officer Kiran Pawar laid a trap during routine patrolling within the Parvati police station limits.

The accused, identified as Ajit Sagar Kasbe (21), a resident of Vighnaharta Society, Ambegaon Pathar, Dhankawadi, was apprehended with precision by the police team.

During the search, officials seized one country-made pistol and one live cartridge, collectively valued at Rs 40,500, from his possession.

Similarly, in a second case, a notorious criminal was arrested with a country-made pistol in the Shivajinagar area on March 11. The action was carried out by the Crime Detection Branch of Shivajinagar Police Station.

According to police sources, Assistant Police Inspector Santosh Patil and team members Deepak Chavan and Sachin Jadhav received a tip-off from an informant that a known criminal would arrive near Shivajinagar Railway Station carrying a firearm.

Acting on the information, during the operation, the accused, Siddharth Anil Borade (20), a resident of Dnyaneshwar Nagar, Talegaon Dabhade, was apprehended. Police recovered a country-made pistol and two live cartridges from his possession.

Police records reveal that Borade is a habitual offender with previous cases registered against him for illegal possession of weapons in Shivajinagar as well as in Talegaon Dabhade and Pimpri-Chinchwad.

In 2024

Cases registered – 79

Seized illegal firearms – 114

Arrested persons – 166

4 people were murdered using these illegal weapons

In 2025

Cases filed – 133

Illegal firearms seized – 154

Accused arrested – 217

Three murders were committed using these illegal weapons

'Dedicated teams have been deployed'

Nikhil Pingale, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime), speaking to The Free Press Journal, said, “In a recent action in Madhya Pradesh, we busted an illegal factory which was set up to manufacture firearms and was the main source of firearm supply in the city. Furthermore, dedicated teams have been deployed to keep an eye on such illegal activity. Accordingly, action has been taken, and more cases have been registered in the last year. Further, strict action will also be taken.”