Illegal Gun Play in Mundhwa Leaves Minor Injured; Three Youths Arrested | Sourced

Pune: A minor boy was seriously injured after an illegal pistol went off during reckless handling by a group of youths in Keshavnagar area of Mundhwa. The incident occurred while they were showing off the weapon among friends. Police have arrested three accused and taken another minor into custody.

The arrested accused have been identified as Saksham Yuvraj Gaikwad (19), Om Durga Gaikwad (19), both residents of Sarvodaya Colony in Mundhwa, and Sonu Munde (21), a resident of Manjari in Hadapsar. A minor who was with them has also been detained. Police said the accused has a criminal background.

The incident took place on March 18 around 9:30 pm, in an open space near Gurukripa Society in Keshavnagar. According to police, the group had gathered there and was handling a country-made pistol brought by Munde. They were pointing the weapon at each other in a careless manner.

During this, a minor present at the spot also handled the pistol. Moments later, Munde took back the weapon and pointed it at the boy. When he pulled the trigger, a bullet was fired and hit the minor in the waist. He suffered serious injuries.

The injured boy, who lives in Gulmohor Colony near Hadapsar railway station, was rushed to hospital and is currently undergoing treatment.

Senior officers, including Deputy Commissioner of Police Rajkumar Shinde, Assistant Commissioner Atulkumar Navgire, and Senior Police Inspector Smita Wasnik, visited the spot after receiving information about the firing. The case is being investigated by Assistant Inspector Pinguvale.

Police said illegal possession of country-made pistols is rising in the city. Such weapons are often used to create fear. Two months ago, Pune Police had raided a factory making illegal pistols in Umarati village near the Madhya Pradesh–Maharashtra border.

Investigations revealed that these weapons were being supplied to Pune through agents. Police also found that such pistols were used in several serious crimes, including the killing of former corporator Vanraj Andekar. In that case, police had arrested the manufacturers and seized weapons, cartridges, and machinery. Further investigation in the present case is ongoing.