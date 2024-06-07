ICICI Prudential AMC Commends PIFAA For Popularising Mutual Funds

Pune Investment and Financial Ambassadors Association (PIFAA) held an event dedicated to honouring the achievers within its community. Making the event more special was the launch of the book, ‘Striving Success Stories,’ by Nimesh Shah, CEO & MD of ICICI Prudential AMC.

In the investment universe, PIFAA is one of the most well-known associations of Mutual Fund Distributors (MFDs) in the country. Their initiatives to empower investors and MFDs have been exemplary and well-recognised by the industry. For more than a decade, they have worked diligently towards developing skills and technical development of MFDs. Consequently, investors have received more comprehensive interaction and guidance for their money matters.

The book ‘Striving Success Stories’ chronicles the journey of many of their members in the field. Apart from reflecting on their journey, the book serves as a guiding light for future financial advisors as these learned members have generously shared their learnings with the readers. The book is packed with real-life stories of members who triumphed over various odds to reach the pinnacle of success in their advisory and distribution business.

At the event, Nimesh Shah shared insights on the industry and hailed PIFAA for its illustrious efforts among the masses to popularise mutual funds as an investment product. Further, Shah said, “The true enjoyment in our job, whether in investment management or advisory, comes from creating happy customers. India's future is bright, and as the nation continues to grow, so do the opportunities for its investors.”

He emphasised that growth is essential for survival, noting the immense potential in the Indian market and that businesses must continuously strive for growth to avoid stagnation, and the digital acquisition of customers has been highly effective in driving this growth. Shah also highlighted the keys to success, stating, “Effective risk management, continuous growth, and maintaining customer trust are paramount for success.”

Speaking at the event, Suhas Akole, one of the founding members of PIFAA, said, “Congratulations to all the winners tonight. PIFAA is proud of your accomplishments and hopes your success will inspire and motivate many others. We are delighted to have been able to share the stories of leaders in the MFD fraternity in Pune through this book, made possible with the support of ICICI Prudential AMC. We are grateful for their backing and assistance throughout the publishing journey.”