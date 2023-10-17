ICF President Thomas Konietzko Praises Indian Kayaking And Canoeing Achievements |

A momentous event unfolded at the Grand Hyatt Hotel in Mumbai's Andheri East, as Thomas Konietzko, the President of the International Canoeing Federation (ICF), graced the city for the International Olympic Committee meeting session. During this visit, Konietzko met with key figures in Indian kayaking and canoeing, including, President of the Indian Kayaking and Canoeing Association (IKCA) - Prashant Kushwaha and Chairman - Manjeet Singh, Pradeep Naidu, Director of Planning and Development at IKCA.

The distinguished gathering also included Sameerji Mungekar, President of the Maharashtra Association Of Canoeing and Kayaking (MACK) and Vice President of the Maharashtra Olympic Committee. Joint Secretary of IKCA, Datta Patil, and Secretary of MACK, Surendra Kore, were present alongside other notable personalities such as Senior Vice President of MACK, Pratap Jamdar, Co-Founder of E-Athlia, Tushar VM Jadhav, and attendees like Onkar Dhanavade and Vinod Sir.

During the meeting, held in the prestigious venue, Thomas Konietzko expressed his heartfelt congratulations to IKCA and the entire team for their remarkable achievements in the recent Asian Games. Engaging in detailed discussions about the planning and development of canoeing and kayaking in India, with a particular emphasis on Maharashtra, Konietzko reaffirmed the ICF's unwavering support, solidifying a promising collaboration for the future of Indian water sports. This visit marks a significant stride forward in the development of these sports in India, receiving international recognition and support.

