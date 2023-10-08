ICC World Cup 2022: Expect High-Scoring Encounters At Pune's MCA Stadium, Say Local Players

MCA Stadium |

Come October 19, India will face Bangladesh in an ICC World Cup league stage match at the Maharashtra Cricket Association (MCA) Stadium in Pune's Gahunje. This marks a significant occasion as Pune is hosting a World Cup match for the first time in nearly 27 years. The last time Pune hosted a World Cup match was in 1996 at the Nehru Stadium in Swargate when Kenya played against West Indies.

'Committed to improving the fan experience'

For this World Cup, the MCA has committed to improving the fan experience. During a press conference held at the stadium on Saturday, MCA President Rohit Pawar highlighted the extensive upgrades made to the venue.

Pawar stated, "The stadium has a seating capacity of approximately 37,400, designed to offer an uninterrupted view of the match to every fan. We have recently conducted a thorough cleaning of the entire stadium." He also mentioned, "We have completed the stadium's waterproofing work, and the painting work is nearing completion. Sanitation and related infrastructure have also been upgraded."

Read Also Attention Punekars! Pune Airport Cab Drivers Announce Strike Tomorrow

Currently, only the south stand of the stadium has a permanent roof, but the MCA is adding temporary structures to provide shade to fans in other stands as well.

In addition to these enhancements, Pawar announced that free drinking water will be provided to all fans. Furthermore, the MCA has secured a 42-acre land lease within a 1.5 km radius of the stadium to offer parking facilities. "These facilities can accommodate 7,500 four-wheelers and 15,000 two-wheelers. Traffic approaching the stadium from Pune, Pimpri-Chinchwad, and Mumbai will be directed accordingly, with the assistance of colour-coordinated coding, air balloons, and Google Maps," he explained.

'MCA stadium is known for its flat pitches'

When discussing the pitch conditions at the stadium, local players have expressed their expectations for high-scoring matches. Kartik Pillay, who has been part of selection matches for the Ranji Trophy and a bowling camp for the IPL, commented, "The matches here would be high-scoring because the MCA stadium is known for its flat pitches, and the boundaries are not significantly large."

Kshitiz Kabir, another player who has participated in selection matches for the Ranji Trophy, concurs with Kartik's assessment. "While there might be some assistance for spinners due to the presence of dry grass and spongy bounce, the track is tailor-made for batsmen, and all the matches are likely to witness high scores. If India bats first against Bangladesh, the Men in Blue are expected to score 350+," he added.

'Treated sewage water and harvested rainwater to keep stadium green'

The five-and-a-half-acre ground has been maintained using treated sewage water and harvested rainwater, according to the directions of the National Green Tribunal (NGT) and the Ministry of Jal Shakti, issued earlier this year. "To lead this green initiative, we have appointed Col Shashikant Dalvi (retired). This isn't just for the World Cup; we are planning to keep the stadium green permanently," stated Suhas Patwardhan, a senior apex committee member of MCA. He also pointed out that the utilisation of groundwater to maintain sports facilities had been a contentious issue, particularly in drought-prone areas. "We are adhering to all relevant norms here, and fortunately, our area has witnessed consistent rainfall over the past three years," added Patwardhan.

Read Also Pune Is A City Of Thoughts And Innovative Ideas: Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan

In terms of the playing field's infrastructure, Patwardhan explained, "We have an excellent drainage system in place, allowing play to resume within 30-40 minutes after rain interruptions."

Matches to be played in Pune:

1) India vs Bangladesh (October 19)

2) Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka (October 30)

3) New Zealand vs South Africa (November 1)

4) England vs Netherlands (November 8)

5) Australia vs Bangladesh (November 11)

Recent ODI matches in Pune:

1) India (317-5) vs England (251-10) - India won by 66 runs (March 23, 2021)

2) India (336-6) vs England (337-4) - England won by 6 wickets (March 26, 2021)

3) India (329-10) vs England (322-9) - India won by 7 runs (March 28, 2021)