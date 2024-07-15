IAS Officer Row: Puja Khedkar Had Submitted Fitness Certificate While Joining Medical College In Pune In 2007 (VIDEO) | File Photo

Probationary IAS officer Puja Khedkar, who is at the centre of a controversy over alleged misuse of power and privileges, submitted a fitness certificate while securing admission to a private medical college in 2007, the institute's director said on Monday.

#WATCH | Pune, Maharashtra: On Trainee IAS Officer Puja Khedkar, Shrimati Kashibai Navale Medical College and General Hospital, Director Arvind Bhore says, "She took admission in 2007... She got admission through CET, where she gave some certificates of reservation... She had… pic.twitter.com/GP7wyhCGP0 — ANI (@ANI) July 15, 2024

"There was no mention of any disability, whether physical or mental, in the medical fitness certificate submitted by Puja Khedkar when she joined our college in 2007," said Dr Arvind Bhore, Director, Kashibai Navale Medical College, Pune.

According to information provided by Bhore, Khedkar secured a seat for the MBBS course in the college through the Association of Management of Unaided Private Medical and Dental Colleges of Maharashtra (AMUPDMC) entrance test and scored 146 marks out of 200. She was enrolled in the college's first batch in 2007.

Providing further details, Bhore stated that she also took the CET exams, but since she achieved a better score in the AMUPDMC exam, the seat was awarded on that basis. The AMUPDMC exam no longer exists following the introduction of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET).

Khedkar secured a seat in the college under the reserved Nomadic Tribe-3 category, furnishing a non-creamy layer OBC certificate.

Bhore said, "She provided a non-creamy layer certificate of the NT-3 category of the Vanjari community at the time of admission. We checked all the documents at the time of submission and found them to be authentic government records. The issuing authority was from Ahmednagar district."

The 34-year-old officer faces accusations of using fraudulent means to clear her civil services exam, including allegedly misrepresenting herself under the physical disabilities and OBC categories.

Earlier, Pune RTI activist Vijay Kumbhar raised questions about Khedkar's appointment, alleging that she did not fall under the OBC non-creamy layer as her father, Dilip Khedkar, has assets worth ₹40 crore.

"As per the rules, only those who fall under the OBC non-creamy layer category have parents with an annual income below ₹8 lakh, but their income shows it is ₹40 crore. Her father contested the recent Lok Sabha polls, and all the property details are in the affidavit," he said.

Meanwhile, her father has defended her, stressing that she hadn't done anything illegal.

"Even if a person with limited means owns 4-5 acres of land, the valuation might show that he is worth several crores," he said. "However, the classification as creamy-layer depends on income rather than property valuation," Dilip said.

Regarding her alleged misuse of power, including the use of a private luxury car with a VIP number plate and red-blue beacon during her tenure at the Pune collector's office, Dilip said she had taken permission for everything.

"She used the luxury car for official work because no government vehicle was available. She did that with proper permission from her seniors in the administration. The car belongs to her relative. She did not cheat anyone by putting a beacon on it," Dilip said.

Concerning the allegations of misuse of disability certificates, Dilip said the government establishes a benchmark to determine a person's disability, and his daughter meets the criteria.

"Many disabilities are not visible but are identified through medical tests. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, she missed some check-ups," he added.

Khedkar's mother missing

The Pune police have not been able to get in touch with Manorama Khedkar, mother of Puja Khedkar, in connection with a case registered against her over a land dispute, a senior official said on Monday.

The police have registered a first information report (FIR) against Manorama and her husband Dilip besides five others, after a video showing her allegedly threatening some persons with a gun over a land dispute emerged.

A team with a senior officer of the Pune Rural police have been visiting Manorama's bungalow at Baner Road in the city but has not been able to track her down, the official said.

"We visited the house on Sunday and today, but have not been able to enter the premises. Her mobile phone is also switched off. Once we find her, an enquiry will be set up and legal action will be taken," the official said.