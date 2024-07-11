'I Am Not Authorised...': IAS Puja Khedkar's First Reaction On The Whole Controversy (WATCH VIDEO) |

IAS probationer Puja Khedkar, who is under scrutiny over a massive row due to alleged fake certificates and a transfer following a letter from the Pune collector, has finally broken her silence on the matter.

In a video going viral on social media, Khedkar is seen answering questions from reporters. When asked for her reaction on the issue, Khedkar stated that she is not authorised to speak on the matter as government rules do not permit her to do so. She also mentioned that she is very happy to join in Washim district and looks forward to working there.

PMO seeks report on matter

She has now been transferred to Washim. Problems for Khedkar seem to be increasing day by day. The Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) and the Mussoorie-based Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration (LBSNAA), which trains civil services candidates, have sought a report from the state government on the issue.

The IAS probationer came under scrutiny after Pune District Collector Dr Suhas Diwase's report to the General Administration Department. Even before joining duty on June 3, Khedkar repeatedly demanded that she be provided with a separate cabin, car, residential quarters, and a peon, claimed the report by Diwase.

After she made these demands, as per the report by Diwase, she was informed that she was not entitled to these facilities while on probation, and accommodation would be provided to her. She was also accused of removing the nameplate of a senior official at Pune collector's office when he allowed her to use his ante-chamber as her office. Additionally, Khedkar was also using a red-beacon on her private Audi, which is not allowed during probation.

Thus, Diwase, in his report to the GAD, said it was not appropriate to allow Khedkar to continue her training in Pune.