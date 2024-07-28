Honour Killing Shocks Aurangabad: In-Laws Murder Man Brutally |

Outraged over the inter-caste marriage with his daughter, a man and his nephew killed his son-in-law by stabbing him. They stabbed him in the stomach, leg, and chest, causing him to succumb to the injuries. The accused father-in-law has been identified as Gitaram Kirtishahi, and his nephew as Appasaheb Ashokrao Kirtishahi (Indiranagar). The police arrested Appasaheb on Saturday while Gitaram is still at large.

According to the complaint lodged by Murlidhar Salunkhe, he lived with his wife, two sons, and daughter-in-law in Indiranagar. His son Amit married Gitaram Kirtishahi’s daughter, who lived in their neighbourhood. Kirtishahi and his family members were not happy with this marriage. On July 14 at around 11 pm, some boys called Amit on the pretext of playing video games.

Amit succumbed to his injuries

After some time, his younger son ran towards the Pipal tree in the area, where some people had already gathered. He saw Amit lying in a pool of blood. Later, all the family members ran towards the spot. Amit was stabbed in the stomach and leg, and his intestines were lying outside. He was immediately rushed to the Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH). On the way, he said that Appasaheb Kirtishahi and his father-in-law Gitaram Kirtishahi stabbed him. Amit succumbed to the injuries on July 25. Amit’s relatives took a firm stand and demanded stern action against the accused.

During his statement to the police, Amit mentioned that he was stabbed by Appasaheb and Gitaram Kirtishahi. Appasaheb was at large since then. Acting on a tip-off, the police arrested Appasaheb from the Harsul area.