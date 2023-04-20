 Hinjewadi, Baner, Wagholi witness high rental growth: Report
e-Paper Get App
HomePuneHinjewadi, Baner, Wagholi witness high rental growth: Report

Hinjewadi, Baner, Wagholi witness high rental growth: Report

The report also revealed that Bengaluru currently has the highest rental yield of 4.1% among all major cities, followed by Mumbai with 3.9%.

AgenciesUpdated: Thursday, April 20, 2023, 03:35 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image | FPJ

Pune's real estate market has witnessed a surge in rental demand, with three standout markets recording significant growth in rental values between Q1 2022 and Q1 2023, according to a report by Anarock.

Hinjewadi, Baner, and Wagholi in Pune saw rental value growth of 19%, 15%, and 13%, respectively.

Read Also
Mumbai Coworking launches a quirky marketing campaign featuring judges from Shark Tank India
article-image

The report also stated that North and East Bengaluru saw the highest appreciation in average monthly rent for a 1,000-square-feet two-bedroom apartment, with areas like Thanisandra Main Road and Marathahalli-ORR recording the highest residential rental growth of 24% each year-on-year in the January-March period.

The consultant attributed the growth in demand for rental properties in East and North Bengaluru to the IT/ITeS belt in the region. The report also revealed that Bengaluru currently has the highest rental yield of 4.1% among all major cities, followed by Mumbai with 3.9%.

In MMR, the top three markets for rental value growth were Chembur, Ghodbunder Road (Thane) and Mulund, which saw 17 per cent, 14 per cent and 14 per cent growth, respectively.

Read Also
Pune: Awfis, WeWork India to change co-working space scenario to city
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Hinjewadi, Baner, Wagholi witness high rental growth: Report

Hinjewadi, Baner, Wagholi witness high rental growth: Report

Pune: Four juveniles escape from observation home

Pune: Four juveniles escape from observation home

Pune: Yerwada Jail among 12 state prisons to be monitored by drones

Pune: Yerwada Jail among 12 state prisons to be monitored by drones

Pune: NCP leader Supriya Sule hints at 2 political 'blasts' in next 15 days

Pune: NCP leader Supriya Sule hints at 2 political 'blasts' in next 15 days

Pune: Car collides with dumper truck in Yerawada

Pune: Car collides with dumper truck in Yerawada