Hinjewadi, Baner, Wagholi witness high rental growth: Report

Pune's real estate market has witnessed a surge in rental demand, with three standout markets recording significant growth in rental values between Q1 2022 and Q1 2023, according to a report by Anarock.

Hinjewadi, Baner, and Wagholi in Pune saw rental value growth of 19%, 15%, and 13%, respectively.

The report also stated that North and East Bengaluru saw the highest appreciation in average monthly rent for a 1,000-square-feet two-bedroom apartment, with areas like Thanisandra Main Road and Marathahalli-ORR recording the highest residential rental growth of 24% each year-on-year in the January-March period.

The consultant attributed the growth in demand for rental properties in East and North Bengaluru to the IT/ITeS belt in the region. The report also revealed that Bengaluru currently has the highest rental yield of 4.1% among all major cities, followed by Mumbai with 3.9%.

In MMR, the top three markets for rental value growth were Chembur, Ghodbunder Road (Thane) and Mulund, which saw 17 per cent, 14 per cent and 14 per cent growth, respectively.