Hinjewadi, Baner, Wagholi witness high rental growth: Report

Pune's real estate market has witnessed a surge in rental demand, with three standout markets recording significant growth in rental values between Q1 2022 and Q1 2023, according to a report by Anarock.
Hinjewadi, Baner, and Wagholi in Pune saw rental value growth of 19%, 15%, and 13%, respectively.
The report also stated that North and East Bengaluru saw the highest appreciation in average monthly rent for a 1,000-square-feet two-bedroom apartment, with areas like Thanisandra Main Road and Marathahalli-ORR recording the highest residential rental growth of 24% each year-on-year in the January-March period.
The consultant attributed the growth in demand for rental properties in East and North Bengaluru to the IT/ITeS belt in the region. The report also revealed that Bengaluru currently has the highest rental yield of 4.1% among all major cities, followed by Mumbai with 3.9%.
In MMR, the top three markets for rental value growth were Chembur, Ghodbunder Road (Thane) and Mulund, which saw 17 per cent, 14 per cent and 14 per cent growth, respectively.
(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)