Hinjawadi woes: Guardian Minister Chandrakant Patil steps in |

Guardian Minister Chandrakant Patil held a meeting on Wednesday to discuss several issues plaguing the Hinjewadi and Wakad areas in Pune. The meeting was held at the government rest house where Patil instructed officials to take immediate measures to address the menace of wires near Kasturi Chowk and Wakad flyover in Hinjewadi village. The meeting also discussed the issue of unauthorized advertisement hoardings in the area.

During the meeting, Patil directed the MIDC to prepare a new proposal and bear the entire cost to install CCTV in the area. He also stressed the importance of planning the launch of the new flyover constructed at MIDC Hinjewadi as soon as possible for traffic. The meeting also reviewed garbage problems and traffic issues at Wakad Chowk, Circle-Nanded Road, and Maan Road.

Municipal Commissioner Vikram Kumar, Collector Dr Rajesh Deshmukh, Commissioner of Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority Rahul Mahiwal, Chief Executive Officer of Hinjewadi Industrial Association CS Bhogal, and the Regional Officer of MIDC Sanjay Deshmukh were present during the meeting.